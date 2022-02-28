ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

McConnell: No space in GOP for 'white supremacists or anti-Semitism' after two House Republicans attend in white nationalist's conferene

Detroit News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Monday that there is no place in the Republican Party...

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Joe Biden has rejected another Trump request to shield a new set of White House records from the Jan. 6 committee. This time they appear to concern Mike Pence.

There's a Louie Gohmert tie here too. The specifics: In a Feb. 1 letter from White House counsel Dana Remus to the National Archives — which houses Donald Trump’s White House records — Remus indicated that a new tranche of documents sought by Jan. 6 investigators includes “communications concerning the former Vice President’s responsibilities as President of the Senate in certifying the vote of presidential electors on January 6, 2021."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Arizona Mirror

Wendy Rogers said white nationalists are ‘patriots’ and called for hanging political enemies

A Republican state senator fawned over the leader of a white nationalist movement on Friday and told his followers that she fantasizes about hanging her perceived enemies from gallows. “I’ve said we need to build more gallows. If we try some of these high-level criminals, convict them and use a newly built set of gallows, […] The post Wendy Rogers said white nationalists are ‘patriots’ and called for hanging political enemies appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Marietta Daily Journal

Sen. Mitch McConnell denounces censure of 2 House Republicans; Rep. Kevin McCarthy dodges the question

WASHINGTON — Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said it was “not the job” of the Republican National Committee to censure Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for participating in the House investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, which he described as a “violent insurrection” in contrast to the party’s resolution characterizing it as “legitimate political discourse.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Daily Mail

Sen. Rick Scott says Republicans 'don't deserve to govern' if they take back Congress and then 'continue to be a speed bump to America's collapse' after releasing 11-point policy agenda

Sen. Rick Scott at CPAC said Republicans who don't think the party needs a specific policy agenda for taking back Congress in the midterm elections 'don't deserve to govern.'. The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) chair touted his own 11-point policy agenda plan released this week, as he said: ‘If the Republicans return to Washington’s business as usual, if we have no bigger plan than to be a speed bump on the road to America’s collapse, we actually don’t deserve to govern.'
INCOME TAX
Vice

Supreme Court Justices Aren’t Even Pretending Anymore

Two key members of the Supreme Court’s dominant conservative majority are getting bolder about their links to members of the right-wing intelligentsia and Republican political elite, as concerns mount about the impartiality of the court. Justice Neil Gorsuch appeared at a Federalist Society event Friday, making a speech that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Vladimir Putin
Washington Post

The GOP’s real fear about Judge Jackson? That she’s every bit as good as Biden says.

Even before President Biden formally announced his appointment of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Friday, the Republican assault began. After congratulating Jackson, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) got right to the politics. “I also understand Judge Jackson was the favored choice of far-left dark money groups,” he said in a statement, “that have spent years attacking the legitimacy and structure of the Court itself.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Nationalist#White Supremacy#House Republicans#Anti Semitism#Gop#The Republican Party#Russian#Afpac
CNBC

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham predicts that Supreme Court prospect J. Michelle Childs would win more than 10 Republican votes

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted that if Judge Michelle Childs were nominated to the Supreme Court, more than 10 Republicans in the Senate would vote to confirm her. Graham's prediction, coupled with his personal support, offers President Joe Biden his best chance so far of having a relatively smooth confirmation process for his first high court nominee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Romney calls Marjorie Taylor Greene a ‘moron’ as moderates demand party ditch ‘Putin wing of GOP’

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene is now facing criticism from members of her own party for her attendance and speech at a white nationalist conference over the weekend.Ms Greene came under fire immediately after attending the self-styled CPAC-alternative conference in Orlando, Florida, hosted for those members of the right wing deemed too extremist for the main convention. Its host was Nick Fuentes, a known white nationalist who last year declared that his speech at the 2021 iteration of the same convention would be "the most racist, sexist, antisemitic, Holocaust-denying speech in all of Dallas this weekend.” The freshman Republican congresswoman...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Russia
Register Citizen

New Emails Suggest Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Was Communicating With Ron DeSantis — For Some Strange Reason

Emails obtained by government watchdog group American Oversight suggest that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been in regular contact with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The June 2021 emails, reported by Politico on Friday, were sent by conservative activist Ginni Thomas to someone in the DeSantis administration requesting that the governor join a meeting organized in part by Judicial Watch, a right-wing group that frequently sues public officials.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mother Jones

Ted Cruz’s Old Boss Wants to Keep Him From Stealing the Next Election

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Former Judge J. Michael Luttig said in a New York Times opinion piece yesterday that the current Republican Party is cleaved in two. On one side are those who believe the last election was legitimate, including Luttig, a prominent conservative appeals court judge from 1991 to 2006. The other side are those who, loyal to Trump, insist the 2020 election was stolen—and includes at least two of Luttig’s former clerks, John Eastman and Ted Cruz.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy