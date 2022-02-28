McConnell: No space in GOP for 'white supremacists or anti-Semitism' after two House Republicans attend in white nationalist's conferene

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene is now facing criticism from members of her own party for her attendance and speech at a white nationalist conference over the weekend.Ms Greene came under fire immediately after attending the self-styled CPAC-alternative conference in Orlando, Florida, hosted for those members of the right wing deemed too extremist for the main convention. Its host was Nick Fuentes, a known white nationalist who last year declared that his speech at the 2021 iteration of the same convention would be "the most racist, sexist, antisemitic, Holocaust-denying speech in all of Dallas this weekend.” The freshman Republican congresswoman...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO