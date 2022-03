Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) declares $0.0625/share quarterly dividend. Payable March 31; for shareholders of record March 8; ex-div March 7. With the initiation of a cash dividend, Epsilon intends to pay regular quarterly dividends, with future dividend payments subject to quarterly review and approval by its board. At this quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend rate for the fiscal year 2022 is $0.25 per share.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO