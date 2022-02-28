ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

4 Philadelphia Eagles who don’t deserve another season in 2022

By Geoffrey Knox
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe decision should be an easy one for the Eagles about some of this roster. March is here. We know what that means. The Philadelphia Eagles are ready to play a game of musical chairs with the roster. As always, turnover should be expected. That’s just...

insidetheiggles.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

First Look at Russell Wilson in a Broncos Jersey Raises Some Red Flags

We all knew Russell Wilson was likely to leave Seattle eventually but news of his trade to the Denver Broncos still landed with great impact. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback, who appears to have plenty left in the tank, gets a stable of playmaking wide receivers and joins a division now stocked to the gills with talent under center.
NFL
FanSided

Washington Commanders connected to yet another big-name QB

The Washington Commanders are searching for their future at quarterback and it looks like they might have some interest in a talented and experienced option. As the Washington Commanders continue working on figuring out what they want to do at quarterback, they keep reaching out to other teams about their talented and experienced starting quarterbacks.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers most important free agency target isn’t a quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ most important free agency target is not a quarterback, but rather Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in acquiring Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen in his NFL free agency. Jensen has just completed his...
NFL
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Expected To Pursue Packers Wide Receiver

With free agent roughly a week away, it sounds like the Chicago Bears could try to poach a wide receiver from the Green Bay Packers. According to Evan Massey of NFL Analysis Network, the Bears are expected to pursue Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Valdes-Scantling, 27, finished the 2021 season...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#The Eagles#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#Birds#Philly
The Spun

Cowboys Agree To One-Year Deal With Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys were able to retain at least one of their pending free agent wide receivers on Tuesday. The team announced that it came to terms on a deal with Noah Brown to keep him with the organization for one more year. Brown’s been a pretty nice find for...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers have new trade option after major quarterback announcement

The Buccaneers knew they weren’t in on the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes for the past month, but Jordan Love would be a different story. While it looks like there is still some debate as to the specifics of the contract, Aaron Rodgers is officially staying in Green Bay and not retiring or looking for a trade according to Ian Rapoport.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers, other QB trade candidates have one less option on the board

The Atlanta Falcons are expected to hold onto Matt Ryan for at least another year, meaning quarterback-desperate teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers will have one less viable trade option to explore. Though Matt Ryan is still playing at a high level, the Atlanta Falcons are not expected to trade him...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Von Miller’s tweet

On Sunday, it seemed as though Von Miller was signaling that he wants to stay with the Los Angeles Rams and “run it back.” On Monday, however, his social media messaging was quite a bit different, implying that he would actually prefer to return to the Denver Broncos.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

5 targets for Vikings in 2022 NFL free agency

The Purple Gang has posted back-to-back losing seasons. Can a new general manager and first-time NFL head coach get the Minnesota Vikings back on track?. All told, 2021 proved to be another disappointing year in the Twin Cities. And after eight seasons, the Minnesota Vikings opted to part ways with head coach Mike Zimmer. The team failed to make the playoffs these past two seasons and finished with a losing record on each occasion.
NFL
FanSided

Seahawks release Bobby Wagner on same day they trade Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly informed linebacker Bobby Wagner that they are releasing him from his contract on the same day they traded quarterback Russell Wilson. March 8, 2022 will go down as a sad day for Seattle Seahawks fans. Earlier in the day, the team shocked the world by trading franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in exchange for three players and five draft picks. As if things were not upsetting enough for the Seahawks faithful, the team delivered the ultimate gut punch later on in the night.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes will like Chiefs’ latest move with Pro Bowl WR

The Kansas City Chiefs have thus far made the offense around superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes a priority this offseason. Kansas City applied the franchise tag to tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and initiated contract talks with speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Mahomes will like Kansas City’s latest move with this former Pro Bowl wide receiver, as reported by Ian Rapoport.
NFL
The Providence Journal

Bryant captures NEC title, punches first-ever ticket to the NCAA Tournament

SMITHFIELD — Tuesday night turned out to be less of a championship game than it was a three-act drama. What took place before and after a melee in the stands at Chace Center was Bryant dishing out a basketball thumping to Wagner. The Bulldogs secured a Northeast Conference title and corresponding NCAA Tournament berth thanks to a dominant display at both ends of the floor.
SMITHFIELD, RI
FanSided

Hue Jackson is looking worse and worse as a head coach with recent promotion

Ex-Cleveland Browns’ head coach, Hue Jackson, can’t stay out of the headlines. Hue Jackson is proving that he was never a great guy. Even if he did dive into Lake Erie after going 0-16. The ex-Cleveland Browns head coach has found himself in one controversy after another in the last few months. First, he tried to accuse the Browns of paying him to lose, something he thought would make them look bad, but only made himself look bad for (allegedly) taking the money. Then he hired disgraced ex-football coach Art Briles to coach at Grambling, who washed out of Baylor due to his program’s history of sexual assault allegations. Briles turned down the Grambling job after the heat got to be too much for everyone.
NFL
FanSided

Patriots lose potential WR target due to questionable move by Buccaneers

The New England Patriots tried to replenish their feeble wide receiver corps last offseason and mostly received mixed results. While signing Kendrick Bourne proved to be one of the best moves of free agency, Nelson Agholor’s two-year, $22 million contract is an albatross and the latest buzz indicates the veteran could get dumped this offseason.
NFL
FanSided

Former Vikings player takes parting shot at longtime athletic trainer

Former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo takes a shot at longtime Vikings lead athletic trainer Eric Sugarman. Ever since Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah arrived in Minnesota, he’s been determined to shake things up and bring in a new era for the organization. The Vikings fired head coach...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

236K+
Followers
439K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy