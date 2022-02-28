4 Philadelphia Eagles who don’t deserve another season in 2022

Ex-Cleveland Browns’ head coach, Hue Jackson, can’t stay out of the headlines. Hue Jackson is proving that he was never a great guy. Even if he did dive into Lake Erie after going 0-16. The ex-Cleveland Browns head coach has found himself in one controversy after another in the last few months. First, he tried to accuse the Browns of paying him to lose, something he thought would make them look bad, but only made himself look bad for (allegedly) taking the money. Then he hired disgraced ex-football coach Art Briles to coach at Grambling, who washed out of Baylor due to his program’s history of sexual assault allegations. Briles turned down the Grambling job after the heat got to be too much for everyone.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO