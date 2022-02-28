Global Medical REIT Q4 results reflect rental revenue growth, strong balance sheet

DCP Midstream's headline numbers were quite impressive but a closer look at the numbers reveals that they did not improve as much YOY as might be thought. On Wednesday, February 9, 2022, midstream giant DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) announced its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results. The headline numbers were actually quite reasonable as DCP Midstream posted incredibly strong year-over-year revenue growth along with a respectable net income figure. As I have pointed out a few times in the past though, net income is not a particularly important figure for a midstream company because they suffer from substantial amounts of depreciation. Despite the strong year-over-year improvement in the company's headline financial figure, the company's actual financial performance was fairly similar to what DCP Midstream had in 2020. This is one of the most important characteristics possessed by midstream partnerships like DCP Midstream. Basically, these companies enjoy remarkably stable cash flows regardless of conditions in the broader economy or changes in energy prices. This is what makes these companies such incredible income vehicles and indeed DCP Midstream's 5.13% current yield is nothing to sneeze at.

