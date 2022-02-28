ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

[VIDEO] Man catches fish while stuck in infamous I-70 traffic in Colorado

By Tamera Twitty tamea.twitty@outtherecolorado.com
 4 days ago
Photo Credit: Dylan Hayes

Any Coloradan that has been stuck on I-70 during a closure knows that you would do just about anything to pass the time. It only took Dylan Hayes, a fisherman from Colorado, around 10 minutes before he got creative while stuck in an I-70 traffic jam near Glenwood Canyon.

While waiting for the highway to reopen, Hayes and a few of his friends decided to try their hand at fishing off the side of the bridge.

Without much of a fight, Hayes eventually pulled in what appears to be a good-sized trout.

Ironically, just as the men are about to celebrate their catch, traffic starts moving again and the video ends.

Unlike most unbelievable fishing stories, the whole thing was caught on camera. Check it out below:

Comments / 8

OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

