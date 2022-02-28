[VIDEO] Man catches fish while stuck in infamous I-70 traffic in Colorado

Photo Credit: Dylan Hayes

Any Coloradan that has been stuck on I-70 during a closure knows that you would do just about anything to pass the time. It only took Dylan Hayes, a fisherman from Colorado, around 10 minutes before he got creative while stuck in an I-70 traffic jam near Glenwood Canyon.

While waiting for the highway to reopen, Hayes and a few of his friends decided to try their hand at fishing off the side of the bridge.

Without much of a fight, Hayes eventually pulled in what appears to be a good-sized trout.

Ironically, just as the men are about to celebrate their catch, traffic starts moving again and the video ends.

Unlike most unbelievable fishing stories, the whole thing was caught on camera. Check it out below: