Are face masks still required at Dallas Love Field Airport?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who is in the need of some overly cute content on Thursday morning to get through the day? The Dallas Zoo has you covered. On Twitter, the zoo shared a TikTok video of Juba the gorilla meeting his zoologist, Mary Kate’s new baby. “Juba got to meet his zoologist, Mary Kate’s new baby, and she captured the sweet moment on camera! Make sure you have some tissues handy before watching this. 😭”

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO