Anya Taylor-Joy’s ‘Furiosa’ Prequel Won’t Be ‘Another Chase Movie’ — Expect Traditional Drama

Furiosa is getting a character study after all.

Following Charlize Theron’s rough and tumble take on the “ Mad Max: Fury Road ” warrior, assistant director and producer P. J. Voeten noted that the eponymous prequel film “ Furiosa ” will embrace more traditional storytelling. The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy in the titular role and is set to be released in theaters in 2024 . Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke co-star alongside Taylor-Joy.

“‘Furiosa’ is more of a traditional three-act drama. If people are expecting to see another chase movie, it’s not going to be that,” Voeten said, as reported by The New York Times writer Kyle Buchanan in his new book, “Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of ‘Mad Max: Fury Road.'”

George Miller ’s follow-up to his 2015 epic “Fury Road” is co-written by the director, alongside “Fury Road” screenwriter Nick Lathouris. Most of the “Fury Road” crew is returning, including costume designer Jenny Beavan. Simon Duggan takes over as cinematographer, as the “Mad Max” world expands both in style and in scope.

Unit production manager Dean Hood added, “When I started reading [the ‘Furiosa’ script], I couldn’t put it down. It is going to be really, really good. You get to see Gas Town. You get to see the Bullet Farm. It’s exciting to be able to build that stuff.”

Furiosa is first introduced in “Fury Road” as a war captain serving tyrant Immortan Joe. Furiosa turns against him by freeing his top female breeders.

As The New York Times reported in 2020 regarding the “Furiosa” script: “Miller sought to answer questions about what the character’s life was like in the idyllic ‘Green Place,’ why she was plucked from the group of woman warriors known as the Vuvalini, and how she became the hardened warrior we meet by the time ‘Fury Road’ begins.”

“Whereas ‘Fury Road’ essentially happened over three days and two nights, this happens over many years,” writer-director Miller said at a press conference in 2021. “You try to make films that are uniquely familiar…This will be familiar to those people who know ‘Mad Max,’ and in particular ‘Fury Road,’ but also it will be unique.”

Taylor-Joy previously talked about taking over the role and playing a younger version of Theron’s character .

“I fell in love with Furiosa because of the way Charlize presented her,” Taylor-Joy said during MTV’s “Happy Sad Confused” podcast in 2020. “She did such an incredible job. It was so beautiful. I can’t even think about trying to step into her shoes. It has to be something different because it just can’t be done.”

Taylor-Joy continued, “I’ve already started dreaming about [Furiosa] and she’s coming in very strong. I’m so committed to working as hard as possible. I always said that I wanted a role that I would have to give everything to, it wouldn’t just be my mind but my body, what I’m doing with myself when I’m not on set. I’m so excited for that and to push myself past the limits of what my brain thought was possible.”