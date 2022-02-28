MDOT program looks to improve bridge construction efficiency

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The state announced a new program on Monday to bundle 19 bridge replacement projects with the goal of improving efficiency.

The program is designed to help streamline permitting, reduce cost and more effectively manage projects by using one company for construction.

Three of the projects are planned for West Michigan: the Byron Road bridge in Ottawa County, a bridge on Maple Island Road in Muskegon County and the Nottawa Road bridge in St. Joseph County.

Alex Doty, the communications administrator for the Ottawa County Road Commission, says the project will make a significant impact.

“This year for the pilot they have 19 bridges statewide with one of them being here in Ottawa County. And what that does is it allows for economies of scale and efficiencies so that similar bridges can be designed and built using similar materials,” Doty said.

The Byron Road bridge is under weight restrictions because of the condition of the structure. The project is scheduled to begin on March 7 and last 90 days.

Photo of the Byron Road bridge in Zeeland Township will have the superstructure replaced starting March 7 as part of the new bundling project pilot program. (Feb. 28, 2022)

Crews will begin work on the Maple Island Road bridge in Muskegon County in June and is expected to last 60 days.

The MDOT pilot program is focusing on rural bridges that belong to counties or local governments, according to MDOT Deputy Chief Bridge Engineer Rebecca Curtis.

“There’s a large population of bridges in the local agency system that are serious and critical so that’s worse than poor. It’s about 6% of their inventory,” Curtis said.

Crews will replace the superstructure, which is the top portion of the bridge.

“We did try to standardize the superstructure types in order to get the quick turnaround,” Curtis said.

The Ottawa County Road Commission has been wanting to work on the bridge for several years and appreciates the funding.

“We wouldn’t be able to tackle as many of them and get as much work done if we had to do this on our own because the cost is just so high when you’re looking at a bridge structure,” Doty said.

The state has created a webpage so residents can monitor the progress of the bridge bundling pilot program.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.