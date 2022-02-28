W&J student expelled after offensive sign directed toward opposing player

A Washington & Jefferson student who allegedly displayed a disrespectful sign directed at a Westminster women’s basketball player has been expelled.

According to reports, the student held up a sign that had the date a Westminster player’s father died.

Washington & Jefferson said the student was immediately removed from the stands during the home game on Saturday and was expelled the next day.

“This type of behavior has no play at W&J, and is contrary to our values as an institution. When we become aware of a situation that is inconsistent with the high standard to which we hold our students, we act quickly to correct it. We expect our students to act with integrity and respect, and this student’s actions are not representative of the W&J community.”

The message goes on to say the school as well as individuals have apologized for the former student’s actions during the game.

“We regret this incident, and are working to ensure that no such incident occurs in the future,” Vice President of Student Life and Dean of Students Eva Chatterjee-Sutton.

Other students were allegedly involved in the incident but no other moves have been made.