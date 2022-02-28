ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Targeted Therapies Plus Chemotherapy Provide Path Around Acquired Resistance in AML

By Kyle Doherty
onclive.com
 3 days ago

Targeted therapies, specifically those agents directed at mutated proteins and aberrant protein-to-protein interactions, have been shown to improve survival among patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Targeted therapies, specifically those agents directed at mutated proteins and aberrant protein-to-protein interactions, have been shown to improve survival among patients...

www.onclive.com



MedicalXpress

Targeting the cell cycle could overcome cancer treatment resistance

Scientists from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center have shed light on a different way of overcoming mechanisms of resistance to specific therapeutic agents used to treat cancer. In a new article published March 1 in the journal Cell Reports, the researchers propose a new approach to cancer treatment based on the way different cancer cells divide.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Genome refolding contributes to cancer therapy resistance, study finds

While gene mutations can lead to drug resistance, researchers in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania have identified an important, non-genetic adaptation that could also drive resistance to targeted therapy in T cell leukemia, a type of blood cell cancer. Their findings were published this month in Molecular Cell.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Predicting Patient Response to Chemotherapy

Breast cancer is the second type of cancer with the highest mortality in women and around 30,000 cases are diagnosed in Spain every year. The most aggressive type, which accounts for approximately 15% of cases, is known as triple-negative. It was given this name because it does not have any of the therapeutic targets that are present in other tumours so it is treated with general chemotherapy, usually taxanes, anthracyclines and carboplatin. However, a high percentage of patients do not respond to treatment and end up developing resistance and metastasis, the latter being the main cause of death.
CANCER
contagionlive.com

Bacterial Resistance Drives Need for New Therapies in Treating cUTIs in Adult Patients

Investigators examined the efficacy and safety of carbapenems vs select novel antibiotics for treatment of cUTI. Urinary tract infections represent one of the most common bacterial entities encountered throughout the world, comprising a spectrum of diseases including cystitis and pyelonephritis.1 Complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs) typically occur in patients with functional or structural abnormalities of the urinary tract.1,2,3 These infections can also be characterized by the presence of unique host factors (ie, immunosuppression) or systemic involvement.1,2,3 In view of this, patients presenting with cUTIs are more prone to deleterious complications including sepsis and septic shock.4 β-Lactam antibiotics are considered mainstays of therapy. However, in an era of bacterial resistance, the utility of these agents has largely been hindered by the presence of extended-spectrum β-lactamase (ESBL)-producing bacteria.1,2.
SCIENCE
#Aml#Chemotherapy#Targeted Therapy#Fms#Flt3 Internal#Flt3 Tyrosine#Flt3 Mutant#Mds
MedicalXpress

Tick saliva may offer a path to new therapies for inflammatory diseases

A recent study by Monash University has found that proteins found naturally in tick saliva, called evasins, can be modified to block the activity of important proteins in human inflammatory diseases such as arthritis, asthma and multiple sclerosis. The study, conducted at the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute, showed it was...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Targeting gene therapy directly into the lungs

Tufts researchers are building a reputation for precision targeting in drug delivery. Their tools: tiny lipid-based nanoparticles (LNPs) fine-tuned to latch on to specific tissues, organs, even cell types within the body. Their latest creation: LNPs that carry genetic instructions directly into the lungs. Even if you haven't heard of...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Fast Emergence of New COVID Variants Due to Virus’ Capacity for Rapid Burst Evolution

New research led by the Doherty Institute has found the SARS-CoV-2 virus has the ability to momentarily accelerate its evolutionary pace, enabling variants to emerge more rapidly than other viruses. Recently published in Molecular Biology and Evolution, the team, led by University of Melbourne Dr. Sebastian Duchene, an Australian Research...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New research suggests a causal link between blood group and severe COVID-19

A new study has analyzed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe COVID-19. This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to COVID-19. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE



