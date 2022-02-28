Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Indianapolis

(STACKER) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Indianapolis that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Wine Thief

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Wine Bar

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 40 Jackson Pl, Indianapolis, IN 46225-1077

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Geraldine’s Supper Club & Lounge

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1101 English Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203-1132

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Chef JJ’s Back Yard

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1040 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220-2035

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Beholder

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: $$$$

– Price: not available

– Address: 1844 E 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46201

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Columbia Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: $$$$

– Price: not available

– Address: 121 Monument Cir, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2994

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#25. Skyline Club

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (78 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1 American Square Floor 36, Indianapolis, IN 46282-0020

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Nesso

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 339 South Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN 46204

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. The Melting Pot

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (178 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 5650 E 86th St Ste A, Indianapolis, IN 46250-1697

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Ruth’s Chris Steak House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (134 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2727 East 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. The Eagle’s Nest Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (331 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, International

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1 S Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3400

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Provision

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2721 East 86 St Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46240

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Meridian Restaurant & Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (172 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 5694 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46208-1503

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Salt on Mass

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 505 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (432 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 110 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-1914

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Late Harvest

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (190 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 8605 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46240-2168

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Prime 47- Indy’s Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (288 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 47 S Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3698

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 51 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2803

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Eddie Merlot’s Indianapolis

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (246 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 3645 E 96th St, Indianapolis, IN 46240-1427

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Sullivan’s Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (341 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 3316 East 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Ocean Prime

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (277 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 8555 N River Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46240

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Harry & Izzy’s Northside

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (226 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4050 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46250-1620

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. The Oceanaire Seafood Room

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (596 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 30 S Meridian St Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3564

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Mesh

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (469 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 725 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204-1608

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,066 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 117 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3600

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. St. Elmo Steak House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,615 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 127 S Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46225-1079

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Tony’s of Indianapolis

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (106 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 110 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3431

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Harry and Izzy’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,889 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 153 S Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46225-1079

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Ruth’s Chris Steak House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (510 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 45 S Illinois St Circle Centre Mall, Indianapolis, IN 46204

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. The Capital Grille

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (865 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 40 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Vida

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (233 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 601 E New York St Corner of New York and Park, Indianapolis, IN 46202

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.