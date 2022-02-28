ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Indianapolis

By Stacker
FOX59
FOX59
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Edf1r_0eRezPr400

(STACKER) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Indianapolis that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Wine Thief

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: not available
– Type of cuisine: Wine Bar
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 40 Jackson Pl, Indianapolis, IN 46225-1077
Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Geraldine’s Supper Club & Lounge

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 1101 English Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203-1132
Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Chef JJ’s Back Yard

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 1040 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220-2035
Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Beholder

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: $$$$
– Price: not available
– Address: 1844 E 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Columbia Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: not available
– Type of cuisine: $$$$
– Price: not available
– Address: 121 Monument Cir, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2994
Read more on Tripadvisor

#25. Skyline Club

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (78 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 1 American Square Floor 36, Indianapolis, IN 46282-0020
Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Nesso

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 339 South Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. The Melting Pot

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (178 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 5650 E 86th St Ste A, Indianapolis, IN 46250-1697
Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Ruth’s Chris Steak House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (134 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 2727 East 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240
Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. The Eagle’s Nest Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (331 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, International
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 1 S Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3400
Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Provision

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 2721 East 86 St Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46240
Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Meridian Restaurant & Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (172 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 5694 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46208-1503
Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Salt on Mass

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 505 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (432 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 110 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-1914
Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Late Harvest

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (190 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 8605 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46240-2168
Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Prime 47- Indy’s Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (288 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 47 S Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3698
Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 51 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2803
Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Eddie Merlot’s Indianapolis

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (246 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 3645 E 96th St, Indianapolis, IN 46240-1427
Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Sullivan’s Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (341 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 3316 East 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240
Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Ocean Prime

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (277 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 8555 N River Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46240
Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Harry & Izzy’s Northside

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (226 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 4050 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46250-1620
Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. The Oceanaire Seafood Room

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (596 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 30 S Meridian St Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3564
Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Mesh

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (469 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 725 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204-1608
Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,066 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 117 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3600
Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. St. Elmo Steak House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,615 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 127 S Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46225-1079
Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Tony’s of Indianapolis

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (106 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 110 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3431
Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Harry and Izzy’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,889 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 153 S Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46225-1079
Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Ruth’s Chris Steak House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (510 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 45 S Illinois St Circle Centre Mall, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. The Capital Grille

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (865 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 40 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Vida

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (233 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 601 E New York St Corner of New York and Park, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Read more on Tripadvisor

Article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

Hoosiers looking for ways to save on gasoline

INDIANAPOLIS — With prices as the pump showing no signs of leveling off, many Hoosiers are looking for ways to soften the financial blow by driving less. “I have a long driving trip that I want to take but not currently with the gas prices the way they are,” said Indianapolis resident Pat Lawler. “I was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Lou Malnati’s coming to Greenwood this summer

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is coming to Greenwood! The pizza chain announced a fourth central Indiana location will be coming to the Shops at Smith Valley at 791 State Road 135. Fans of the deep dish pizzeria can expect the Greenwood location to open in summer of 2022. According to a release, the […]
GREENWOOD, IN
FOX59

Fishers ‘MasterChef’ winner Kelsey Murphy to open restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS — Kelsey Murphy of Fishers, winner of the recent season of “MasterChef: Legends,” is opening a restaurant in the Fishers Test Kitchen this month. Murphy shared the news exclusively with FOX59 Morning, sitting down with Anchor Daniel Miller to explain the concept behind Inspo, as it will be called. “This is going to be […]
FISHERS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Pennsylvania State
Indianapolis, IN
Restaurants
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Indianapolis, IN
Food & Drinks
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Illinois State
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
FOX59

Indiana COVID hospitalizations drop below 600

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 182 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations dropped below 600. The agency’s dashboard puts the 7-day all-test positivity rate at 4.1%. The state is no longer displaying data for unique individual positivity rate and total tested individuals. Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

PIF: Fishers 5-year-old collects blankets for those in need

FISHERS, Ind. — An ambitious 5-year-old is working to collect blankets for those in need.  She and her family are hoping that the small gift of a blanket will have a big impact.  Fallon Wetherill’s mother Natisha was apprehensive at first and set a modest goal of collecting 20 blankets. While Fallon set her sights […]
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

Indiana reports 302 new COVID-19 cases, 21 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 302 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths in its latest update. The agency’s dashboard puts the 7-day all-test positivity rate at 3.7%. The state is no longer displaying data for unique individual positivity rate and total tested individuals. Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor Reviews#Fine Dining#Fast Food#Food Drink#Big Data#Americans#Wine Bar#Supper Club Lounge#Steakhouse
FOX59

Remarkable Women: Meet the Indy woman who is a mother to hundreds

INDIANAPOLIS — For decades she has devoted her life to helping raise hundreds of children, which is why Miss Virginia Johnson is being considered a Remarkable Woman. “You couldn’t walk through the neighborhood without them knowing about our house,” said Joe Johnson, one of Virginia’s children. “Her feeling is, that if she didn’t do it […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 downtown bars face loss of liquor licenses

INDIANAPOLIS – On Monday, The Marion County Alcoholic Beverage Board will consider requests to reject the liquor license renewals of Tiki Bob’s and Taps and Dolls, two of downtown’s most popular and troubled bars. Both bars are seeking renewal of their permits to sell liquor. IMPD is prepared to present evidence of more than two […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Indiana Democrats call for suspending gas sales tax amid soaring prices

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Sen. Tim Lanane (D-Anderson) and State Rep. Gregory Porter (D-Indianapolis) called on the Republican supermajority to join them in supporting the suspension of gas sales and gas excise tax through at least July in order to curb soaring prices Hoosiers are paying at the pumps. “For years, the supermajority has said […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX59

Indy prepares for first college basketball full house in 3 years

INDIANAPOLIS — The last time there were this many college basketball fans in Indianapolis in the month of March was in 2019… one year before COVID-19 and two years before the NCAA Men’s Tournament played before empty stands. “I think starting Wednesday this week we’ll have the Big Ten and that’s gonna cruise into town […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Crime Mapping: Zionsville targeting problem areas with new initiative

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — The Zionsville Police Department is working to proactively combat crime through a new initiative. On Tuesday, the department announced the Strategically Applied Focus and Enforcement (SAFE) unit. The department said this unit is designed to proactively seek out the criminal element and locate and address issues that affect the safety, security, and […]
ZIONSVILLE, IN
FOX59

IUPUI wins Horizon League, punches ticket to March Madness

INDIANAPOLIS — The Jaguars finished an incredible season winning the Horizon League Championship 61-54 over Cleveland State at Farmers Colosseum, punching their ticket to the NCAA Tournament. IUPUI won the program’s first ever conference title in 2020, but were unable to compete in March Madness due to the pandemic. This year, the Jaguars will make their […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Severe weather season begins in Indiana, how to stay prepared

INDIANAPOLIS — As severe weather season gets underway and Severe Weather Preparedness Week is just days away, officials are sharing tips on how to best keep safe. Over the weekend, much of central Indiana experienced heavy rainfall and high winds, with some areas seeing more significant impacts than others. Hamilton County Emergency Management Early Sunday […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy