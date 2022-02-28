ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COME FROM AWAY Comes Back to Dallas

By Jo Ann Holt
Focus Daily News
 8 days ago
COME FROM AWAY, the hit Broadway musical that was forced by the pandemic to shorten its previous Dallas Summer musicals engagement, returns March 8-20. The DSM and Broadway Across America (BAA) present the national tour of the musical about the small town that warmed the hearts of the world....

Focus Daily News

“Something Rotten” at Garland Civic Theatre

“Something Rotten” opens at Garland Civic Theatre with their regional premiere of the hilarious musical at Granville Arts Center March 11-27. The outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce was created by Grammy Award-winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick, and successful screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell. “Something Rotten” was lauded by audiences...
GARLAND, TX
Focus Daily News

Perot Museum Is Packed With Spring Break Fun March 5-20

With two weeks carved out for Spring Break, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science has North Texas families covered with camps, 3D films, LEGO® fun, STEM activities and more, March 5-20. From towering dinosaurs – including the world’s only installation of the gargantuan Alamosaurus – to towering skyscrapers,...
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Free DSO Concert at Music Hall at Fair Park

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO) will perform a free concert for the community at the Music Hall at Fair Park March 2. Fabio Luisi will conduct the orchestra for the concert, as they perform a selection of well-known classics. The program includes the following selections: FRANZ VON SUPPÉ Overture to...
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

The Temptations & The Four Tops at Statler Ballroom March 4

Motown legends The Temptations and The Four Tops perform at the Statler Ballroom March 4. Berry Gordy’s Motown Records helped put soul music on the global map. North Texans can take a look back on this influential period in American music at the Statler Ballroom, where the Motown artists released their biggest hits back in the day.
Focus Daily News

Pendleton Whisky Concert Series Announced 2022 PBR World Finals in Fort Worth

Danielle Bradbery and Mitchell Tenpenny to perform inside Dickies Arena. FORT WORTH, Texas (February 21, 2022) – Ahead of the debut PBR (Professional Bull Riders) World Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, the organization today announced the talent-packed Pendleton Whisky Concert Series which will feature eight recording artists performing across three venues throughout the Metroplex from May 13-21. The star-studded roster of performers is headlined by ACM Award-nominated recording artist Danielle Bradbery and Riser House/Columbia Nashville’s multi-platinum No. 1 hitmaker Mitchell Tenpenny who will take to the stage inside Dickies Arena prior to two of the final rounds of competition for the prestigious PBR World Finals.
FORT WORTH, TX
Focus Daily News

Focus Daily News

Desoto, TX
