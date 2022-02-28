COME FROM AWAY Comes Back to Dallas

Danielle Bradbery and Mitchell Tenpenny to perform inside Dickies Arena. FORT WORTH, Texas (February 21, 2022) – Ahead of the debut PBR (Professional Bull Riders) World Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, the organization today announced the talent-packed Pendleton Whisky Concert Series which will feature eight recording artists performing across three venues throughout the Metroplex from May 13-21. The star-studded roster of performers is headlined by ACM Award-nominated recording artist Danielle Bradbery and Riser House/Columbia Nashville’s multi-platinum No. 1 hitmaker Mitchell Tenpenny who will take to the stage inside Dickies Arena prior to two of the final rounds of competition for the prestigious PBR World Finals.

