To the average person, the idea of a government-sanctioned center for the injection of illegal drugs like heroin would seem like a concept from a twisted sci-fi film. Unfortunately, that reality is exactly what a group called Safehouse is hoping to bring to Philadelphia in the form of supervised injection sites. Even more unbelievable? Safehouse claims that by providing a medically supervised place for people to do illegal drugs, it would be helping to stem the opioid crisis. Nothing could be further from the truth.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO