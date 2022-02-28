ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

RGH thanks WV National Guard for help

By Harper Emch
WVNS
WVNS
 8 days ago

BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – Raleigh General Hospital is one of many facilities across West Virginia which has required the assistance of National Guard members over the past several weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae6Bf_0eRey5QO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kx0w0_0eRey5QO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SuHNy_0eRey5QO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MmJg9_0eRey5QO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16hcFs_0eRey5QO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jQE3s_0eRey5QO00

Raleigh General has experienced significant staffing shortages in certain departments due to a consistently high volume of patients with COVID-19 cases or otherwise. Because of this volume of cases, the National Guard has been called out in order to provide whatever assistance is necessary.

RELATED: Raleigh General revises visitation policy

The National Guard helped alleviate these staffing pressures with non-clinical duties. Some of these duties include:

  • Providing support screening
  • Working with dedicated volunteers
  • Assisting our team of security officers
  • Answering phones for clinical staff members
  • Transporting patients
  • Making deliveries to different departments

In a Facebook post made earlier today, February 28, 2022, Raleigh General expressed their gratitude for the amount of assistance the West Virginia National Guard has provided for both the hospital and throughout the community. They said that they are extremely grateful to all of these individuals for their service and support.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Virtual celebration for Deaf Awareness Day

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WVNS) – The West Virginia Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (WVCDHH) will hold a virtual event for its celebration of Deaf Awareness Day at 9:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 9, 2022. WVCDHH was established by the West Virginia Legislature in 1989 to support Deaf and Hard of Hearing residents across West Virginia.  […]
POLITICS
WVNS

New animal shelter proposed for Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Discussions circling around building a new animal shelter in Raleigh County are underway. Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said he turned to the Raleigh County Commission for help dealing with the animal overpopulation problems in Raleigh County. The Humane Society of Raleigh County is currently open in Beckley, but Mayor Rob Rappold […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Manchin, Capito announce $2.8 million for COVID-19 reimbursement

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito, and Joe Manchin, both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $2,802,164 to the West Virginia Division of Emergency Management. This funding is to be used to reimburse state management costs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic including the distribution of personal protective equipment, […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WVNS

Greenbrier County hiring events on the way

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.V. (WVNS) – If you’re looking for a new job, it’s hiring season in Greenbrier County. A job festival and a local hiring event are both happening this week in Greenbrier County, and the owners of the companies are hopeful to find some new and hardworking employees through the events. The West Virginia […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
Beckley, WV
Government
Beckley, WV
Health
City
Beckley, WV
State
West Virginia State
WVNS

Local bus driver spends free time donating to blessing boxes

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–One woman in Raleigh County is giving back to her community by using blessing boxes in the area. Melissa Turner loves to help everyone around her. When she’s not working as a bus driver for Raleigh County Schools, she spends her free time filling blessing boxes in the Beckley and Beaver areas on […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Tazewell County Schools removes masks on buses

TAZEWELL, V.A. (WVNS) – Tazewell County Schools announced today, March 8, 2022, that masks will now be optional on school buses. Following the updated guidance from the CDC, wearing a mask on a Tazewell County school bus optional instead of mandatory. Both students and drivers will no longer be required to wear masks. This updated […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Firefighters continue to battle brushfires in Southern WV

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Brushfires continue to burn across Southern West Virginia. However, it takes a lot of effort and resources to put the brushfires out. Over the weekend, brush fires burned in the Southern WV area. Mainly in the Jolo/Bradshaw area of McDowell County. According to the Division of Forestry, about seven fires burned 900 […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Julie Wheeler sentenced to additional prison time

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Julie Wheeler was sentenced to more prison time today, March 7, 2022, after she faked her death while trying to avoid federal charges. In May, 2020 Julie Wheeler faked her own death at the Grandview Overlook in Raleigh County. An investigation later revealed the fake report was for Julie to avoid […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The National Guard#Volunteers#Rgh#Wv National Guard#Raleigh General Hospital#Working
WVNS

Planned power outage in Union

UNION, WV (WVNS) – On Thursday, March 10, 2022, there will be a planned power outage to upgrade Monroe Power facilities in Monroe County. The outage will affect all customers in the areas of Union, Gap Mills, and Zenith. Anyone in the area will experience a service interruption from approximately 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. […]
UNION, WV
WVNS

Congresswoman Miller talks border issues, opioid epidemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Congresswoman Carol Miller is reaffirming her stance on the Southern border after taking a trip to Del Rio, Texas last week. “Our borders are too porous and we have got to secure our borders and work on good immigration policy to help people that want to be members and citizens of […]
DEL RIO, TX
WVNS

Welch builds support for new bridge with yard signs

WELCH, W.V. (WVNS) – The City of Welch is steadily gaining support for a bridge to be built in their town with the help of as many yard signs as they can make. The City of Welch is looking to build a bridge over the overpass to avoid flooding problems and traffic problems in the […]
TRAFFIC
WVNS

WV Schools for Deaf and Blind ready to welcome students back after fire

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WVNS) – Faculty at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind (WVSDB) are preparing for students to return to campus next week after the destruction of key buildings due to a large fire. The fire destroyed the Administration Building and the computer servers inside. The cause of the fire is […]
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
WVNS

Justice appoints Brett McMillion as Director of the WVDNR

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WVNS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today, March 4, 2022, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) will be under the guidance of Director Brett McMillion. Former director of the WVDNR Steve McDaniel announced his retirement and his transition to a advisory role earlier this year. Justice has since evaluated countless potential […]
POLITICS
WVNS

Body found in Tazewell County identified

RAVEN, VA (WVNS) — A body found in Tazewell County, Virginia on Saturday, March 5, 2022, has been identified. On Saturday, Tazewell County Sheriff’s deputies found the body of a woman along the Clinch River. According to Chief Deputy Harold Heatley, the body belonged to Rebecca Stacy. Her body has been sent off for further […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

The Oaks rehabilitation facility opens in Beckley

Beckley, W.V. (WVNS) – A new rehabilitation facility opened in Beckley for those struggling with addiction and mental health issues The Oaks at FMRS will host a program that provides residential treatment for 12 men at a time, as well as a detox program for up to eight co-ed residents. The Oaks will provide high […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

VA Severe Weather Awareness Week: Flood safety

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Virginia dedicated Tuesday to flood preparedness for the ongoing Severe Weather Awareness Week campaign. According to the National Center for Environmental Information, flooding in 2021 cost over 3,000 lives and over $1 Billion dollars in the U.S. This making spring flooding a deadly event emergency […]
TAZEWELL, VA
WVNS

Local Professor speaks on TikTok Probe

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– A group of state attorneys general across the country announced an investigation into TikTok’s impact on Americans this week. The investigation digs into TikTok’s user engagement techniques and algorithm along with the alleged risks that the popular video-sharing site may pose to the mental health of children. The team of investigators […]
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WVNS

Beckley P.D. searching for theft suspects

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Beckley Police Department is searching for two men believed to be involved in a series of theft related incidents in the Beckley area over the past few days. In a post on their Facebook page, Beckley P.D. asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the two men pictured. According to […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Gov. Justice asks to pull further Russian investments

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — During his COVID-19 press briefing, Gov. Justice announced he is calling an emergency meeting of the Investment Committee of the West Virginia Investment Management Board (WVIMB) to discuss the further investment in Russian-backed securities. The WVIMB is the organization responsible for long-term investments taking place in the State of West Virginia. […]
ECONOMY
WVNS

Local students continue to make West Virginia proud

FAIRLY, WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS) — Every once in a while, high school students capture the attention of the media, county officials, and even state senators for their accomplishments. For our region, such students of Greenbrier East High School’s InvenTeams have done just that, and more. The InvenTeams club, lead by teacher and mentor Kevin Warfield, […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
660K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy