Oregon State

Indoor mask mandate to end March 12

By Paul Queary
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoining Oregon and California, Gov. Jay Inslee plans to end the indoor mask mandate in most...

The Independent

Map: These US states have dropped mask mandates – CDC guidance says it’s too soon

Federal guidance continues to urge Americans to wear masks indoors in most settings to combat the spread of Covid-19, but most US states have dropped such requirements, leaving only a handful of states with broad mandates in place as the pandemic enters its third year.Halfway through February, only four states and Washington DC require masks for most indoor settings, though some of those mandates are set to expire in coming weeks if infections and hospitalisations trend downward.Since January, roughly half of US states have dropped or rolled back masking requirements.California Governor Gavin Newsom let the state’s indoor mask mandate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania trucker protest to D.C. on Wednesday could keep food off shelves in stores; National Guard to assist

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved requests from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Capitol Police for National Guard assistance ahead of trucker protests expected to arrive in the area soon.  7News first reported on the truck protest to DC on February 11 after finding a Facebook group called  ‘FREEDOM CONVOY TO DC […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Only 1 state hasn't shared plans to loosen mask rules

Soon, no state in the mainland U.S. will have statewide mask mandates, with Hawaii the only state that hasn't announced plans to relax mask requirements, The New York Times reported Feb. 18. Two of the last states with mandates — New Mexico and Washington — said Feb. 17 that they...
HAWAII STATE
Slate

Ottawa Mayor Warns City Is “Losing This Battle” Against Vaccine Mandate Protests

Protesters that have taken over much of the Canadian capital’s downtown are disrupting daily life in Ottawa and authorities are making renewed efforts to stop anyone from attempting to provide support to the demonstrators. Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said protesters far outnumber police and authorities are “losing this battle” against the demonstrators that have camped out in Canada’s capital for 10 days. “The situation at this point is completely out of control because the individuals with the protest are calling the shots,” Watson said on a local radio station. “They have far more people than we have police officers.” Police are now boosting efforts to try to cut off any lifelines to the protests, warning that anyone taking “material aid,” such as fuel, to the protesters could be arrested.
PROTESTS
thecentersquare.com

Supreme Court declines to consider case challenging Maine's vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to take up a challenge to Maine’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers. The lawsuit, filed in August by the Florida-based Liberty Council on behalf of more than 2,000 Maine health care workers, alleges that the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is violating federal law by requiring vaccinations for health care workers without allowing a religious exemption for those who object.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nevada Current

Supreme Court to hear case tribes fear is a threat to sovereignty

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to take up a dispute over a 44-year-old law that prioritizes placement of Native children in the foster system with extended family or Native communities whenever possible. The justices will review lower court decisions that ruled key aspects of the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978 unconstitutional after […] The post Supreme Court to hear case tribes fear is a threat to sovereignty appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
107.3 PopCrush

An American Trucker Protest Could Happen Soon and Oklahoma May Just Lead the Way!

If you've been paying attention at all you're probably familiar with the Canadian Truckers and the protest convoy in the Great White North. If you haven't heard of it before and are wondering what's going on and what it's all about, it's basically a COVID-19 vaccine mandate protest. Truckers from all over Canada got together for a convoy from British Columbia to the Capitol in Ottawa protesting the government's vaccine mandates and other government overreaches which infringe upon individual freedom and liberty.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Jay Inslee
KTLA

California bill would allow citizens to enforce assault weapons ban

California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed Friday letting private citizens in his state sue gun makers to stop them from selling assault weapons just as Texas lets its residents sue abortion providers to stop the procedures, then essentially dared the U.S. Supreme Court to treat both issues the same. At a news conference in the coastal […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hypebae

Doctors in Canada Can Now Prescribe Patients With Year-Long Passes to National Parks

Healthcare practitioners based in four provinces in Canada are now allowed to prescribe year-long passes to national parks as a way to improve physical and mental health. Back in November 2020, Parks Canada and Park Prescriptions joined forces to launch a program called Park Prescriptions (PaRx) in British Columbia. Most recently, the initiative rolled out to Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Ontario. Dr. Melissa Lem, the director of Park Prescriptions, expanded on the program’s potential benefits: “There’s a strong body of evidence on the health benefits of nature time, from better immune function and life expectancy to reduced risk of heart disease, depression and anxiety.” She continued: “I’m excited to see those benefits increase through this new collaboration.”
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

U.S. tells agencies they can ease federal employee mask rules

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The White House told federal agencies late on Monday they can drop COVID-19 requirements that employees and visitors wear masks in federal buildings in much of the country, according to a document seen by Reuters. The White House-led Safer Federal Workforce Task Force said in...
POTUS
Law.com

'A Box With a Bow.' Judge Plans to Approve J&J Sunscreen Settlement.

At least three plaintiff lawyers raised concerns at an initial hearing last month, but no one objected to the settlement.. The settlement would extend an existing refund program, plus provide $1.75 million in vouchers and improve Johnson & Johnson's testing protocols. U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal cited costs, not COVID-19,...
FLORIDA STATE

