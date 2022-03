In 2017, horror fans were ecstatic when it was announced that the king of the slashers, Michael Myers, would be returning in a new film. While there was some confusion in the choice of director (David Gordon Green was best known for the stoner comedy Pineapple Express), doubts were soon calmed when details of the new take on the series came out. For decades, the story of The Shape had become more and more outlandish. It started in the original Halloween 2 when it’s revealed that Michael (Dick Warlock) and Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) are brother and sister. It went off the rails with a cult subplot in later films and Rob Zombie’s vision that saw Michael as a hulking madman who kills because he was bullied and misses his mom.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO