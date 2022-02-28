ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, NC

Johnston County school bus overturns near Clayton; minor injuries reported

By Rodney Overton, Jeff Reeves
 3 days ago

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Eleven students at a driver were injured when a school bus overturned near Clayton on Monday.

The bus was carrying 31 students from Cleveland High School when it crashed in the 500 block of Polenta Road, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

The crash site is just east of the school.

The bus driver was taken to WakeMed Raleigh with serious injuries while one student was taken to WakeMed Raleigh.

Several other students who had possible injuries were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The Highway Patrol said other injuries were minor and the uninjured students were taken back to the high school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vGcRb_0eRexMNh00

The driver of the bus was traveling west on Polenta Road when the bus traveled off the road to the right, troopers said.

“The driver then overcorrected and came back onto the road.  The bus crossed over the centerline and then overturned,” the Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The scene was clear and the road was reopened around 6:15 p.m.

