The top-paying retailers revealed as Target raises minimum wage to up to $24 – is yours on the list?

A MAJOR retailer has upped the ante when it comes to paying its hourly workers.

Target today announced it'll raise its minimum wage from $15 to $24 an hour.

The move comes as the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25.

It has remained that amount since 2009 when American hourly workers saw the last wage hike.

This is the nation's longest stretch without an increase in federal wages.

In 2021, some members of Congress tried to get the federal minimum wage increased to $15, but it failed in the Senate.

Many retailers are taking it upon themselves to raise wages to attract employees in competitive markets.

We round up the top retailers looking to recruit talent through enticing hourly rates.

Target - $24

The Minneapolis-based retailer announced today it will raise its minimum wage to $24 an hour, but it's not yet confirmed from when.

The rate will not be given to everyone.

It currently has a starting wage of $15 an hour but will pay up to $24 an hour in its most competitive markets.

Hobby Lobby - $18.50

The craft chain store started offering full-time employees a starting pay of $18.50 on January 1, 2022.

That wage hike came less than a year and a half after it increased the hourly rate to $17.

Amazon - $18

The online retailer currently pays all its US-based employees $18 an hour.

That is more than double the federal minimum wage.

Costco Warehouse - $17

The buy-by-bulk retailer has a reputation for offering good employment opportunities.

Late last year, it raised its minimum wage to $17 an hour.

The move came less than a year after the company raised wages to $16 an hour.

In a company memo emailed to NBC's TODAY, it stated: "Effective October 25, 2021, we will adjust starting hourly wages for new employees in the U.S. to $17.00/hour for Service Assistants, $18.00/hour for Service Clerks and $18.50/hour for Meat Cutters."

Walmart - $16.40

Walmart is still behind Target and Amazon but in September 2021, it gave its hourly employees a $1 pay raise - averaging $16.40.

It's important to note that not all employees bring in the same rate.

Some Walmart workers make $12 an hour, with some making as high as $17.

Walmart has about 1.6million employees in the US.

