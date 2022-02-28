ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta developer starts work on 105-year-old mill in west Charlotte

By Elise Franco
 8 days ago
Construction started this week on the redevelopment of a 105-year-old textile mill in Charlotte's Historic West End.

RANKED: Which Mecklenburg County ZIP codes have seen home sales jump the most

Despite a severe shortage of housing inventory in the Charlotte market, Mecklenburg County home sales ended 2021 on a positive note. There were a total of 23,212 homes that closed in the county last year — up 5.8%, or by 1,282 properties, over the total in 2020, according to Canopy Multiple Listing Services Inc. data. Pending sales rose to 23,540 — up 3.5%, or by 799 contracts, year over year — indicating that buyer demand remained steady in Mecklenburg County to close out 2021.
‘It’s the thing that’s missing’: LuLu’s Maryland Style Chicken & Seafood opens Plaza Midwood location

Expect LuLu's Maryland Style Chicken & Seafood's new location in Plaza Midwood to become a flagship for the brand. It's now in its soft opening phase.
Atrium Health names new innovation district The Pearl to honor neighborhood's history

Atrium Health's planned innovation district in midtown will be known as The Pearl. This branding is a nod to the area's vibrant Black history, including that of Pearl Street Park and the Brooklyn neighborhood. GEO Gene Woods acknowledged how the area's history has often been overlooked but also emphasized the importance of starting a new, more inclusive chapter. The innovation district will be an intersection of medical professionals, students, business owners, entrepreneurship and research. Atrium plans to break ground in the third quarter.
CBJ Morning Buzz: Group pushes for measures to protect neighborhoods near transit projects; Study on economic mobility here is updated

With transit expansion on the agenda for Charlotte leaders visiting Austin, Texas, this week, a prominent group in local politics is weighing in on ways to mitigate the harm caused to neighborhoods in the path of such projects.
The week in bankruptcies: Anderson Group Co. Inc.

Charlotte-area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing, including zero with total debt above $1 million, during the week that ended Feb. 25. Year to date through Feb. 25, the court recorded two Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 71% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Why tiny-home construction firm Eclipse set its sights on Charlotte for new facility

A tiny-home construction firm from Travelers Rest, South Carolina, is expanding into the Charlotte market. Eclipse Cottages specializes in 399-square-foot, all-steel homes with integrated solar roofing, closed-cell insulation, rainwater catch-base filtration, greywater reuse and blackwater management. The homes are built to be environmentally friendly and require less maintenance — a self-sufficient option for homeowners eyeing an off-grid lifestyle. Each home sells for $117,000 to $137,000, depending on the market, design options and buyer location.
