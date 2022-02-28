ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

FIFA, UEFA ban Russian clubs, national team from competition amid invasion

By Billy Gates
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u8JJb_0eRewoVc00

(KXAN) — The world’s governing body for soccer and the largest domestic federation are both suspending Russian-based teams from their competitions “until further notice.”

FIFA and UEFA made a joint announcement Monday that any Russian team, whether it’s a club based in Russia or the Russian National Team, can no longer compete in any of the federations’ sanctioned tournaments due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Virginia Judge rules new admissions policies at elite schools as discriminatory

UEFA is the federation that controls both club and international soccer in Europe.

“Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine,” the announcement said. “Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people.”

Previously, UEFA moved its Champions League final out of St. Petersburg, Russia and will now play it in Paris as punishment for Russia’s government authorizing the invasion. FIFA formerly said Russia couldn’t use its name or anthem during the 2022 World Cup due to a state-sponsored doping scandal — the same one that caused the International Olympic Committee to take similar actions against the nation.

Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic all said their national teams wouldn’t play Russia in the 2022 World Cup qualifying rounds, and England said it wouldn’t play Russia in international matches “for the foreseeable future.”

Ireland, Wales, Scotland and the United States also said their teams won’t play Russia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Soccer#Russian#The Russian National Team#Nexstar Media Inc
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Sweden
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Russia and China announce a bid to make the world safe for dictatorship

There was potent symbolism in the warm meeting between President Xi Jinping of China and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as the Winter Olympics opened in Beijing. At a time when other countries are troubled by the actions of these Eurasian giants — from Russia’s threatened invasion of Ukraine to China’s genocide against the Uyghur people — the two dictators took center stage to support one another.
POLITICS
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy