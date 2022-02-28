ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyvale police apprehend woman responsible for toddler kidnapping

By Natalia Gurevich
The woman responsible for kidnapping a toddler on Sunday in Sunnyvale has since been arrested and taken into custody, according to a release issued by the Sunnyvale Police Department on Monday.

On Sunday, a 2-year-old boy, Jacob Jardine, was kidnapped at 3:51 a.m. when Luong Tammy Huynh stole the vehicle he was in.

The California Highway Patrol then issued an Amber Alert for Santa Clara , San Mateo , San Francisco , Santa Cruz and Alameda counties for the boy and the vehicle, a brown 2008 Buick Enclave.

Jardine was found safe and unharmed Sunday night, when a Sunnyvale patrol officer conducting a search found the boy inside the car in a parking lot approximately four miles away from where he was taken, according to a Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Twitter update.

The toddler was then taken to a nearby hospital as a precautionary measure.

Luong Huynh, 29, who also goes by the name Tammy, was apprehended when she returned to her residence on Florence Avenue in San Jose at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

She has been charged with kidnapping, child endangerment, and vehicle theft and is currently being held at the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

