Sunnyvale police apprehend woman responsible for toddler kidnapping

The woman responsible for kidnapping a toddler on Sunday in Sunnyvale has since been arrested and taken into custody, according to a release issued by the Sunnyvale Police Department on Monday.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

On Sunday, a 2-year-old boy, Jacob Jardine, was kidnapped at 3:51 a.m. when Luong Tammy Huynh stole the vehicle he was in.

The California Highway Patrol then issued an Amber Alert for Santa Clara , San Mateo , San Francisco , Santa Cruz and Alameda counties for the boy and the vehicle, a brown 2008 Buick Enclave.

Jardine was found safe and unharmed Sunday night, when a Sunnyvale patrol officer conducting a search found the boy inside the car in a parking lot approximately four miles away from where he was taken, according to a Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Twitter update.

The toddler was then taken to a nearby hospital as a precautionary measure.

Luong Huynh, 29, who also goes by the name Tammy, was apprehended when she returned to her residence on Florence Avenue in San Jose at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

She has been charged with kidnapping, child endangerment, and vehicle theft and is currently being held at the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

LISTEN to KCBS Radio

FAVORITE KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram