Ukrainian-Americans in Michigan are helping their countrymen fight back however they can

(WWJ) There are about 45,000 Ukrainian-Americans in Metro Detroit — all watching in shock and horror as their homeland is invaded by Russia.

But Ukrainians here in Southeast Michigan aren't just standing idly by.

WWJ's Zach Clark spoke with both Lesia Florchuk, the President of the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Warren about what they are doing to help and how others can join in. Former Ambassador and current University of Michigan Professor Melvyn Levitsky also weighed in on the serious and increasingly deadly situation Ukraine.

Looking for ideas on how you can help Ukrainians during this crisis? Click this link or go to uacrisisresponse.org .