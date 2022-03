The consolidation of MLPs by their parents or significant owners has been a multi-year trend, but activity has picked up with a number of transactions currently pending. In a recent webcast, investors asked several general questions about M&A in energy infrastructure. With this subject clearly topical for investors, today’s note provides an update on M&A activity in the midstream/MLP space, including MLP consolidation by parents, MLP acquisitions, and recent transactions with private equity players.

