Dayton, OH

Honoring Black History Month in the Miami Valley

By Peter Curi
WDTN
WDTN
 8 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) – 2 NEWS continues to celebrate Black History Month by recognizing the accomplishments of people making an impact on Black arts and culture.

The Miami Valley has a rich history of Black influence dating back to it’s furthest memory, while the community continues to draw from the past for inspiration.

This year, 2 NEWS highlighted the city of Dayton celebrating 150 years of Paul Laurence Dunbar, the impact the city had shaping the funk music scene in 1970s and 80s, trailblazing firefighters leaving their legacy to local fire departments, and much more.

The full “Honoring Black History Month” special can be watched in the video player above.

