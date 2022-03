I will be the first to admit that I grumble a lot about winter. It's not my favorite season, and I won't hesitate to let you know how I feel about it. Coming out of the recent cold snap today (2/24), I decided I really needed some fresh air. "Today", I say to myself, "I will go check out something I've never seen before in Billings... the Weeping Wall." I'll force myself to appreciate the beauty of winter.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 8 DAYS AGO