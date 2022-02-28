Fat Tuesday: Where to find beignets, paczki, in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Some Columbus residents prepare to fast for Lent by eating doughnuts, others just want to enjoy the delicious comforts of freshly-fried, hot dough with creamy centers.
After two years of COVID-19 gloom, Yats Cajun Creole in Grandview will welcome Mardi Gras revelers into its bar and restaurant, where they’ll find beignets in two flavors: plain, or with a Nutella center.2022 Lenten fish fries around central Ohio
“We’re kind of seeing things opening back up again,” said Jason O’Rourke, owner at Yats Cajun Creole, Grandview. “We’re expecting a huge night again, so we’re actually going to have our food truck parked out front.
“But it’s just about having a good time, loud music, good times and laughs. We’ll hopefully have the bands back in the future.”
On the South Side, Buckeye Doughnuts makes a thousand doughnuts to full customer demand for the Polish doughnut paczki (pronounced punch-key). Fillings include raspberry, cherry, custard, strawberry, lemon, and more, plus special requests.
For people on the hunt for a beignet , popular places are Creole Kitchen , Yats Grandview , Way Down Yonder , Another Broken Egg Cafe , and South Village Grille .
You can get your paczki at Buckeye Doughnuts’ two locations: 1363 South High Street, and 1998 North High Street, Columbus.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.
Comments / 1