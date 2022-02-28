ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Fat Tuesday: Where to find beignets, paczki, in Columbus

By Cynthia Rosi, Digital Multi Media Journalist
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FWcH0_0eRevaBf00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Some Columbus residents prepare to fast for Lent by eating doughnuts, others just want to enjoy the delicious comforts of freshly-fried, hot dough with creamy centers.

After two years of COVID-19 gloom, Yats Cajun Creole in Grandview will welcome Mardi Gras revelers into its bar and restaurant, where they’ll find beignets in two flavors: plain, or with a Nutella center.

2022 Lenten fish fries around central Ohio

“We’re kind of seeing things opening back up again,” said Jason O’Rourke, owner at Yats Cajun Creole, Grandview. “We’re expecting a huge night again, so we’re actually going to have our food truck parked out front.

“But it’s just about having a good time, loud music, good times and laughs. We’ll hopefully have the bands back in the future.”

On the South Side, Buckeye Doughnuts makes a thousand doughnuts to full customer demand for the Polish doughnut paczki (pronounced punch-key). Fillings include raspberry, cherry, custard, strawberry, lemon, and more, plus special requests.

For people on the hunt for a beignet , popular places are Creole Kitchen , Yats Grandview , Way Down Yonder , Another Broken Egg Cafe , and South Village Grille .

You can get your paczki at Buckeye Doughnuts’ two locations: 1363 South High Street, and 1998 North High Street, Columbus.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Breeze Airways adding three new destinations from Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Flyers out of Columbus will soon have three new destinations to travel to this summer.   Breeze Airways has announced that twice-weekly flights from John Glenn International Airport will be heading to Providence, RI, Jacksonville, FL, and Savannah, GA.   “Breeze Airways has been a welcome addition to John Glenn International, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus zoo shows support for Ukraine zoos with $10K donation

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is seeking to do its part to help Ukraine. In an announcement made to its Facebook page Tuesday, the zoo announced it is contributing $10,000 to an emergency fund for Ukrainian zoos as part of the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA). According to the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus vodka maker to donate sales to Ukraine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus-based Watershed Distillery announced Monday that it is donating 100% of its vodka sale profits during March and April to World Central Kitchen to aid in feeding Ukrainians.   “Like many around the world, we are heartbroken for Ukraine and stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” said Greg Lehman, CEO […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State lifting mask mandate in most places

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State is ending its mask mandate effective Friday night, the university announced on Tuesday. After 6 p.m., masks will become optional in most indoors spaces, including residence halls, dining facilities, classrooms, offices and the Ohio Union. This announcement comes less than 24 hours after Columbus City Council voted unanimously to repeal […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Restaurants
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Restaurants
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
NBC4 Columbus

Masks still required at Columbus hospitals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — While Columbus dropped its mask mandate Monday, hospitals throughout central Ohio are not so quick to ease pandemic restrictions. All four major Columbus-area health systems — OhioHealth, Mount Carmel Health System, Nationwide Children’s and Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center — will continue to require patients, visitors, and staff to mask up, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio native brings Carole King musical to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After an unprecedented intermission from live theater due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the actors and creative team of the Tony Award-winning show “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” said they are thrilled to be coming to Columbus this week. The show will mark a homecoming of sorts for the musical’s lead actress, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bike-to-work: Columbus-area forecast, trail report March 7-11

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This is your spot for weekly biking weather information and trail reports. Forecast from Storm Team 4 Monday: Low 31/High 58. Rain showers 100%. Wind 13 mph. Tuesday: Low 33/High 44. Mostly cloudy. Rain 0%. Wind 7 mph. Wednesday: Low 32/High 52. Partly cloudy. Rain 10%. Wind 13 mph. The high […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Got a buck? 1870s home for auction in Delaware

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A three-story historic building in the City of Delaware will go under the gavel with a starting bid of $1. The Italianate property could conceivably be bought for as little as four quarters, with a $45 deed fee and a $42 recording fee, according to the Delaware County auditor’s website. Although […]
DELAWARE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beignet#Fat Tuesday#Food Truck#Doughnut#South Village#Food Drink#Wcmh#Yats Cajun Creole#Polish#Buckeye Doughnuts#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

Grant money available for central Ohio small businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus and Franklin County are offering $8 million in grant funding toward small businesses in central Ohio. “We have a model that works in getting these dollars into the hands of the businesses that need them the most,” said Shannon Hardin, council president for the city of Columbus. Hardin said central […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus business welcomes mask mandate repeal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus’ mask mandate had been in place since September, but after Monday night, masks won’t be required in as many places. Columbus City Council unanimously approved and Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther immediately signed an ordinance repealing the city’s indoor mask mandate Monday. Andrew Manion has worked at Saucy Brew Works since […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio guardsman finds calling after hospital deployment

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – Even though COVID-19 numbers are improving, central Ohio hospitals are still dealing with staffing challenges. One central Ohio hospital group is now getting help from some familiar faces. At the peak of the pandemic earlier this winter, Ohio National Guard members were deployed to hospitals around the state to help […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Toby Keith, Nelly among performers coming to Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Officials from the Ohio State Fair have announced details about four of the concerts that will take place at the event. The four confirmed headliners for these concerts are country star Toby Keith, rap artist Nelly, Christian rock artist Zach Williams and comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias. All concerts for the Ohio […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NBC4 Columbus

Downtown Columbus shooting: Parking garage video released

DISCLAIMER: Some might find this video disturbing COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A video of the shooting at a Downtown parking garage has been released from a camera in the garage. You can watch the video in the player above. The video shows the altercation in the parking garage where two people were injured on Monday […]
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus mask mandate is no more

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The mask mandate for the city of Columbus is done. Columbus City Council voted unanimously Monday afternoon to repeal the mandate requiring masks be worn in all indoor public spaces, and it was immediately signed by Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther. The move follows both Franklin County removing its mask advisory and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus gas prices increase more than 50 cents

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Prices for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area saw a big jump in the past week.   GasBuddy reports the average cost for a gallon of gas for Columbus drivers was $3.82, up 50.3 cents since last week.   Prices are 56.2 cents higher than a month ago and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Just under 800 cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of March 8 follow: Total Change New cases 2,660,728 +799 Hospitalizations 112,951 +84 ICU admissions 13,278 +8 Deaths* 37,212 +194 *Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The 21-day […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Dublin, downtown were most popular places for office tenants to move

In 2021, office tenants moved around Central Ohio as they evaluated their space needs and hybrid work models. Dublin gained, by far, the most tenants last year, according to a recent study by Colliers. The suburb gained 34 new tenants who leased about 176,000 square feet, according to Colliers. Eight tenants moved within the market […]
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Fewer than 500 cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of March 7 follow: Total Change New cases 2,659,929 +431 Hospitalizations 112,867 +57 ICU admissions 13,270 +8 Deaths* 37,018 N/A *Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The 21-day […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman robbed, assaulted pumping gas in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for two suspects who assaulted a woman while robbing her in west Columbus.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11:45 p.m., Feb. 19, a woman was pumping gas at a gas station in the 500 block of Norton Road when two unknown males approached […]
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy