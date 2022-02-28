Fat Tuesday: Where to find beignets, paczki, in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Some Columbus residents prepare to fast for Lent by eating doughnuts, others just want to enjoy the delicious comforts of freshly-fried, hot dough with creamy centers.

After two years of COVID-19 gloom, Yats Cajun Creole in Grandview will welcome Mardi Gras revelers into its bar and restaurant, where they’ll find beignets in two flavors: plain, or with a Nutella center.

“We’re kind of seeing things opening back up again,” said Jason O’Rourke, owner at Yats Cajun Creole, Grandview. “We’re expecting a huge night again, so we’re actually going to have our food truck parked out front.

“But it’s just about having a good time, loud music, good times and laughs. We’ll hopefully have the bands back in the future.”

On the South Side, Buckeye Doughnuts makes a thousand doughnuts to full customer demand for the Polish doughnut paczki (pronounced punch-key). Fillings include raspberry, cherry, custard, strawberry, lemon, and more, plus special requests.

For people on the hunt for a beignet , popular places are Creole Kitchen , Yats Grandview , Way Down Yonder , Another Broken Egg Cafe , and South Village Grille .

You can get your paczki at Buckeye Doughnuts’ two locations: 1363 South High Street, and 1998 North High Street, Columbus.

