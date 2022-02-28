ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Struthers, OH

28 local athletes qualify for State Bowling Tournament this weekend

By Ryan Allison
WKBN
WKBN
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xI2YH_0eRevGjF00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – 28 student athletes from 6 local high schools have qualified for the OHSAA Division II State Bowling Tournament.

Struthers will send both their girls and boys teams to Columbus this year. The Champion girls team also qualified, along with four individual bowlers from East Liverpool, LaBrae, Liberty and Ursuline.

The Division II State Tournament will take place this Friday and Saturday at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl. The Division I State Tournament will take place next weekend.

The rest of the state qualifiers are listed below:

DIVISION II – GIRLS

Champion – Head Coach: Dale Johnson
Kyra Dickson, 11
Alayna Wildman, 10
Krysa Dickson, 11
Brianna Williams, 12
Ashley Nicholas, 12
Sami Plott, 9
Laci Rodgers, 11
Samantha Peebles, 9

Struthers – Head Coach: Bob Eisenbraun Jr
Mackinzie Allen, 10
Claire Coppola, 9
Arlene Groves, 11
Hailey Degenaro, 12
Mary Williams, 11
Karla Martinez, 12
Sophia Previte, 9
Alyson Mitchum, 11

Gia Radilovic, 12 – Ursuline

Niles grad shatters another collegiate record as a freshman

DIVISION II – BOYS

Struthers – Head Coach: Bob Eisenbraun
Brennan Baber, 11
Ben Bishop, 11
Jon Horton, 12
Dom Ferrar, 11
Sean Lane, 12
Nick Johnson, 9
Dylan Woolensack, 9
Colin Tarr, 12

Nathan Kelly, 11 – East Liverpool
Joseph Nohra, 12 – Liberty
Lucas Lancaster, 12 – LaBrae

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Struthers, OH
City
Niles, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Wayne, OH
Struthers, OH
Sports
State
Ohio State
City
Youngstown, OH
City
East Liverpool, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Bishop
WKBN

Springfield Tigers boys’ basketball stats

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield won the MVAC Scarlet Tier with a perfect 14-0 record in Jeff Brink’s first year back at Springfield. The Tigers advanced to the Salem District Final before falling to Cardinal Mooney.
NEW MIDDLETOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling#Girls And Boys#Liverpool#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

WKBN

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy