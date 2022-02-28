Florida murder suspect arrested after two-state car chase ends in Geneva Co.

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. ( WDHN ) — A Florida murder suspect has been arrested after a two-state car chase ended in western Geneva County Friday night.

The suspect, identified as Cristian Alexander Douglas, stole a vehicle in Walton County, Florida, where the chase began, according to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms.

Walton County officers attempted to stop Douglas using spike strips.

Attempts to stop the vehicle were unsuccessful and the chase continued into Geneva County.

Eventually, he crashed into a yard near the intersection of Highway 52 and Highway 153, about four miles west of Samson.

At one point, Douglas struck a patrol car but no officers or civilians were injured in the chase.

Douglas is wanted for murder in Okaloosa County, Florida.

