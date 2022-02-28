ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva County, AL

Florida murder suspect arrested after two-state car chase ends in Geneva Co.

By Sylvie Sparks, Seth Feiner
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cd4f8_0eRevFqW00

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. ( WDHN ) — A Florida murder suspect has been arrested after a two-state car chase ended in western Geneva County Friday night.

More News from WRBL

The suspect, identified as Cristian Alexander Douglas, stole a vehicle in Walton County, Florida, where the chase began, according to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms.

Columbus real estate agent faces sexual battery charge

Walton County officers attempted to stop Douglas using spike strips.

Attempts to stop the vehicle were unsuccessful and the chase continued into Geneva County.

Eventually, he crashed into a yard near the intersection of Highway 52 and Highway 153, about four miles west of Samson.

At one point, Douglas struck a patrol car but no officers or civilians were injured in the chase.

Woman jumps from vehicle as man leads authorities on multi-county chase

Douglas is wanted for murder in Okaloosa County, Florida.

Stay with WDHN News for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Two men dead, one woman injured after gunmen enters Auburn home

UPDATE March 8, 2022 5:31 p.m. – The Lee County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the final person shot and killed on March 7, 2022, in the1300 block of Commerce Drive, in Auburn. According to police, a gunman entered a residence in the area and began shooting According to Lee County Chief Deputy […]
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

CPD: Man arrested on 9 outstanding warrants in connection to recent acts of violence

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man wanted in Columbus on nine outstanding warrants was arrested on Monday. On March 7, Jarquincy Holloway, 18, was arrested by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Marshal’s Southeast Regional Task Force, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, according to officials. According to officials with the Columbus Police […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia: Fired deputy charged with speeding, vehicular homicide

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say a north Georgia deputy fired after his involvement in a deadly crash is now being charged with vehicular homicide. The Times of Gainesville reports that the former deputy, Aaron Buchanan, was charged with speeding, reckless driving, serious injury by vehicle and vehicular homicide. Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch says […]
GAINESVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Geneva County, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Geneva County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Walton County, FL
City
Geneva, FL
State
Florida State
City
Geneva, AL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Walton County, FL
Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

Joplin Shooting – Four people shot; including three officers

JOPLIN, Mo. — Three officers were wounded along with a suspect after a gunfight erupted early Tuesday afternoon in Joplin. Police said it started in the Buckle parking lot where shots were first fired at police. This gunfight moved to 9th and Connecticut and later into Laura Lane with shots being exchanged between officers and […]
JOPLIN, MO
WRBL News 3

Watch: Car flies on to roof of restaurant during crash in Central PA

SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Security video captured the moments a car smashed into a minivan and launched onto the roof of a Chinese restaurant in Snyder County Friday. More News from WRBL Now police are investigating to determine the cause of the crash and if charges should be filed. It all occured in […]
ACCIDENTS
WRBL News 3

Body found in Tazewell County identified

RAVEN, VA (WVNS) — A body found in Tazewell County, Virginia on Saturday, March 5, 2022, has been identified. More News from WRBL On Saturday, Tazewell County Sheriff’s deputies found the body of a woman along the Clinch River. According to Chief Deputy Harold Heatley, the body belonged to Rebecca Stacy. Her body has been […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Car Chase#Geneva Co#Wdhn News#Nexstar Media Inc
WRBL News 3

Teen suspects in Muscogee County deputy shooting make first court appearances

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The three Columbus teenagers accused of shooting a Muscogee County Sheriff’s deputy on Saturday made their first court appearances Monday morning. Claudie Thompson, 18, Vincente Perez-Lopez, 17, and Adarrius Hamilton, 17, were arrested and each charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Police, crime scene tape at Auburn apartment complex

Two men dead, one woman injured after shooting at Auburn home  AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men have died, and another woman was injured after police say a man entered a residence and began shooting in Auburn. On Monday, March 7, around 7:45 p.m., Auburn Police responded to a shooting call in the 1300 block […]
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

CPD searching for missing person, Kaleb Beasley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing person. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Kaleb Beasley. Both police and Beasley’s family are concerned for his safety. According to police, “Kaleb suffers from Autism.” Beasley was last see on March 5, 2022. He went missing from the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRBL News 3

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office: Two ‘gang members’ arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two “gang members” have been arrested by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, theUnited States Marshal’s Southeast Regional Task Force, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, according to officials. Officials with the sheriff’s office said Jarquincy Holloway, 18, and Montavious Grimes, 19, were both arrested on March 7, 2022. Both Holloway and […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Prattville Police looking for female shoplifter

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) – The Prattville Police Department is investigating a theft and asks the public for help identifying the suspect. Authorities disclosed videos and photos of an unidentified female shoplifter at Hobby Lobby. According to Prattville Investigators, on Feb. 11, 2022, a female entered Hobby Lobby with several bags. After entering the store, the […]
PRATTVILLE, AL
WRBL News 3

Prattville Police searching for felony shoplifters

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) – The Prattville Police Department is investigating theft and requests public help identifying the suspects. Prattville Police Department released videos and photos of an unidentified male and female stealing clothing worth $1,235.50 from a retail clothing store. According to authorities, the theft occurred on Dec. 30, 2021, between 11:48 a.m. and 12: […]
PRATTVILLE, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy