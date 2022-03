The #6 Kansas Jayhawks entered Tuesday night’s contest against the TCU Horned Frogs percentage points ahead of Baylor for the Big 12 regular season title. They are looking to clinch at least a share of the Big 12 conference title for the 16th time over the last 17 seasons. Unfortunately for coach Bill Self and the Jayhawks, it was not meant to be, losing at TCU, 74-64. After the loss, Kansas fans expressed their frustration with Bill Self and some of his decision-making.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO