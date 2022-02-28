ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citigroup Plunged Monday on Russia Fears. Should Investors Be Worried?

By Matthew Frankel, CFP®
 8 days ago

What happened

The stock market had a mixed day on Monday, with the S&P 500 finishing modestly lower and the Nasdaq rising slightly. The financial sector largely lagged the market, but Citigroup (NYSE: C) was the worst performer out of the big banks. The stock finished the day nearly 5% lower.

So what

The main catalyst for the move is Citigroup's recently reported exposure to Russia. Citi is by far the most international of the big U.S. banks , with operations throughout the world. The bank has a substantial branch network in both Russia and Ukraine, and while it had previously announced plans to attempt a sale and exit of its Russian business, it hasn't yet done so.

Citigroup reports $2.9 billion in consumer and corporate loans in its Russian segment, as well as $1.5 billion in investment securities. It has $1 billion in cash at Russian financial institutions, and $1.8 billion in reverse repurchase agreements. Plus, other Citigroup units around the world have $1.6 billion in Russian exposure. Add all of this up, as well as certain other assets on its balance sheet, and Citigroup has nearly $10 billion in exposure to Russia -- not exactly an ideal situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0usYn3_0eReukuI00

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

For one thing, this is exposure , not losses . Not yet, anyway. While it could certainly result in substantial losses, there's too much uncertainty surrounding the Russian situation at this point to make a determination. And Citi didn't reveal how much of these assets, if any, were affected by sanctions imposed since the situation began.

What's more, keep in mind that Citigroup has about $2.29 trillion in total assets, so the Russian exposure represents about 0.4% of the total. To be sure, multibillion-dollar losses would sting, but Citigroup investors shouldn't panic because of this news.

