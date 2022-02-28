ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twisted Metal on Peacock: Who is in the cast?

By Sabrina Picou
 8 days ago
VIDEO games being adapted into TV shows and films is the latest trend in media.

Twisted Metal is coming to Peacock soon and is based off the video game with the same name.

Anthony Mackie will star and produce Peacock's new series Twisted Metal Credit: Splash News

Who is in the cast of Twisted Metal on Peacock?

Variety reported that Twisted Metal is coming to the streaming service soon.

Anthony Mackie will not only star in the series but he is also executive producing the show.

The full list of talent for Twisted Metal has yet to be announced.

Twisted Metal, the game was released on PlayStation in 1995, and in 2019 rumors began that Sony wanted to turn it into a series.

Reports that the series was under development began about a year ago in February 2021.

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick who are credited for the original idea will also executive produce.

Other executive producers include Will Arnett and Marc Forman.

The Twisted Metal series is expected to make its debut on Peacock in 2023.

How can I watch Twisted Metal?

Once the show makes its debut on Peacock audiences will be able to stream the show.

The NBC-owned streaming service offers various plans to choose from.

Peacock Premium is listed at $4.99, while Peacock Premium Plus is listed at $9.99.

"We are thrilled that our first series with our good friends at Peacock is with our amazing partners at Electric Avenue, Universal Television and colleagues at PlayStation Productions," said Jeff Frost and Jason Clodfelter, co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television Studios.

"Michael Jonathan Smith and Rhett and Paul have ingeniously brought this high-action comedy to life and we are so fortunate to have Anthony at the center of the show.

"We look forward to this incredible team blowing audiences away with this twisted and inventive concept."

Twisted Metal was first launched 27 years ago in 1995 and will now be adapted into a TV series Credit: Handout

What are fans saying about the coming series?

Once news broke about Mackie starring in the series fans of the game took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One user wrote: "I can't believe this is actually happening. Wow. I wonder if they can pull it off."

Some other users were shocked that it was becoming a show after so many years.

A separate user wrote: "There hasn't been a Twisted Metal game in nearly a decade but they're making a tv show?"

When will gas prices go down?

FROM grocery items to gasoline, daily expenses are continuing to increase. In bad news for drivers, gas prices just hit a $4-per-gallon average for the first time since 2008. Some experts estimate prices will reach a $4.25 average by Memorial Day. Currently, the most expensive gas in the country is...
TRAFFIC
ComicBook

New Twisted Metal Game May Be Revealed Soon

This month marks 10 years since the release of Twisted Metal on PlayStation 3. That was the last time the vehicular combat franchise saw a new release, but that could be changing in the near future! According to industry insider Tom Henderson, and sources for Video Games Chronicle, the game will be releasing in 2023, and development is being handled by Firesprite. Henderson believes the game could see a teaser or announcement at some point in the near future. While Henderson has a strong track record, readers should take this with a grain of salt until we get official confirmation!
VIDEO GAMES
The Oregonian

‘Take Note’ musical comedy premieres on Peacock: How to watch, cast, trailer

The musical comedy series “Take Note” premieres on Peacock on Thursday, Feb. 24. The series follows 14-year-old Calvin Richards, who is preparing to audition for the singing competition of his dreams, “Take Note.” After Calvin is chosen to participate in the show, he spends the summer navigating the crazy ups and downs of new friendships and competitions as he is thrust into the national spotlight.
TV SHOWS
