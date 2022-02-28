ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloved 'New Girl' Actor Dies After Long Career

By Daniel S. Levine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Ralph Ahn, who starred as the beloved character Tran on New Girl, died on Feb. 26. He was 95. Ahn was a World War II veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy. Ahn was also the younger brother of the late character actor Philip Ahn and the son of Korean...

