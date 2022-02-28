ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Taye Diggs Explains Why He Loves Playing Coach Baker in 'All American' (Exclusive)

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaye Diggs has been on The CW series All American since it began in 2018. And as the show is in the thick of Season 4, Diggs continues to enjoy playing a successful high school football coach. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Diggs who explained why he enjoys playing Coach Billy...

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Taye Diggs & Apryl Jones Make Relationship Red Carpet Official

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have been spending quite some time together, keeping their socials active by posting each other as much as they can. Now, they've brought the relationship out to the real world, walking the red carpet together at a recent movie premiere. The reality star recently took...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Taye Diggs and Former 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Are Coupled Up and Fans Are Loving it

It looks like Taye Diggs has found a new lady. The Best Man actor has been frolicking around on social media with Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alum, Apryl Jones. Social media users are eating them up. Though they haven't officially confirmed they are dating, the writings are on the wall. The two have been posting videos together for several months now, showcasing Diggs' dance skills, whereas Jones is sometimes choreographically challenged. They recently made their first red carpet appearance together.
HIP HOP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer James
Person
Taye Diggs
Person
Daniel Ezra
Popculture

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Stun at 2022 SAG Awards Together

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill were not nominated for Screen Actors Guild awards, but they still shined on the red carpet together. The country music power couple also presented the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series to Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae. Hill and McGraw, both 54, recently starred in the Yellowstone prequel series 1883 for Paramount+.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Serena and Venus on why freedom is an integral part of their legacy

Venus Williams made her professional tennis debut in 1994. Her sister Serena followed her in 1995. That is more than 20 years of Williams sisters not only dominating the world of tennis but also starring as main characters in the Venn diagram of sports and pop culture. Between them, they have 48 Grand Slam titles (including 14 shared women’s doubles titles), several fashion lines, a venture-capital firm and an interior design company. Venus is now 41, Serena is 40, and neither has yet retired – a rare two-decade streak of physical authority for any athlete. This rise to power would be atypical for anyone, but for two Black girls from Compton, California, it’s legendary. It is the stuff of movies, and, indeed, this past year Venus and Serena executive-produced King Richard, a film that tells the story of their early years through the lens of the fierce love of their father, played by Will Smith.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All American#High School Football#Television#Beverly Hills#Popculture#Cw
Popculture

Ned Eisenberg, 'Law & Order' and 'Mare of Easttown' Actor, Dead at 65

Ned Eisenberg, a prolific character actor who recently starred in HBO's Mare of Easttown, died over the weekend after a battle with cancer. He was 65. Eisenberg also frequently starred on the Law & Order shows and starred in two Clint Eastwood movies. "As Ned would say, he was attacked...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Beloved 'New Girl' Actor Dies After Long Career

Actor Ralph Ahn, who starred as the beloved character Tran on New Girl, died on Feb. 26. He was 95. Ahn was a World War II veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy. Ahn was also the younger brother of the late character actor Philip Ahn and the son of Korean independence activist Ahn Chang-ho.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Taye Diggs Dishes on How He and Rumored Girlfriend Apryl Jones Met (EXCLUSIVE)

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that Taye Diggs’ TikTok is a national treasure that must be protected at all costs. In December 2021, the All American actor joined the social media platform and unintentionally set the internet ablaze. Only weeks later, Taye had more than 1 million followers and counting — which he says is thanks to Love and Hip Hop’s Apryl Jones. When Apryl made her debut on Taye’s TikTok, the could-be couple sparked dating rumors.
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star Surprises With Reported Cancer Diagnosis

Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thorton shared some sad news on social media for fans of the show. The reality star revealed she had been under testing at John's Hopkins in the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, taking fans through her emotional journey. Thornton joined the popular Bravo reality...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight's Marriage: What to Remember

They say opposites attract. And in the case of Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight, it couldn't be more true. Curry was a rags to riches story who with the help of an unlikely reality television experiment found fame and fortune. Knight was a child star looking for a big comeback when they first locked eyes. Curry's fame came when she was crowned the season 1 winner of America's Next Top Model. Tyra Banks knew she could turn Curry into a supermodel the moment she saw her. Knight is known most for his role on the beloved family sitcom The Brady Bunch as Peter Brady. Though the relationship appeared odd, to them, it made sense.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Sister Wives' Star Offers Surprising Reaction to Kody Brown Having More Kids

Not all the stars of Sister Wives think that patriarch Kody Brown should have more children. With the news that Kody is considering more wives, the subject of more children inevitably follows. Kody has 18 children that he shares with ex-wife Christine and sister wives Meri, Janelle, and Robyn. Kody's 23-year-old son Paedon, whose mother is Christine, gave an interview with Us Weekly where he explained that he thought his dad should just be content with the children he has already.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'Darcey & Stacey' Tell-All: Georgi Is a No Show (Exclusive)

Things are not looking good for Darcey and Georgi in this exclusive clip from the Darcey & Stacey tell-all special airing Monday on TLC. Despite Darcey and Georgi seemingly getting their happy ending after he proposed to her for the second time during the season 3 finale and she said yes, Georgi is a no show at the tell-all and is extremely defensive when Darcey calls him on the phone.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Blue Bloods': Tom Selleck Tangles With Fellow TV Legend With Family Troubles

New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan has many friends, and they usually look very similar to television icons. In this week's episode of Blue Bloods, viewers were introduced to one colleague who looked an awful lot like Tony Danza. In "Allegiance," the Who's the Boss? star made his debut on the show as a police lieutenant caught between a rock and a hard place because his son is doing some dirty deeds.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

Miranda Lambert put on a brave face on Saturday in her first performance since announcing the sad death of her friend and bandmate, Scotty Wray. The country superstar looked gorgeous in a silver sequined top with a plunging neckline, pairing it with a studded white belt, skinny jeans, and a fringed jacket to sing at the NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, TN, on Saturday. Miranda entertained the packed-out crowd at the Nissan Stadium with renditions of Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) and Kerosene.
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Takes off Without Kody Brown Amid Growing Marriage Questions

The Sister Wives family has been going through some major changes, and first wife Meri Brown needed to get away for some time to herself. She shared a selfie on her Instagram explaining that she was taking a solo road trip. "In the car again for a quick road trip!" she wrote. "I sure do love solo road trips! Time to think about life, time to listen to my favorite audio books, time to jam out to fun music, whatever I want! And the things I get to see are amazing too! The beauty of this country is truly magical!" She also teased that she has "something fun happening this week," although she didn't give any more clues.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy