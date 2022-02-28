Gov. Greg Abbott asks Texas restaurants, retailers to remove all Russian products

Gov. Greg Abbott has asked the Texas Restaurant Association, Texas Package Stores Association and all Texas retailers to voluntarily remove all Russian products from their shelves. (Sadie Layher/MySA)

In an act of solidarity with Ukraine , Governor Greg Abbott has asked the Texas Restaurant Association, Texas Package Stores Association, and all Texas retailers to voluntarily remove all Russian products from their shelves in a tweet last weekend. It's one of several government sanctions taking place all over the world in an attempt to cripple Russia's economy and stifle it's armed forces.

"Texas stands with Ukraine," the governor wrote on Twitter on the afternoon of Saturday, February 26.

The call to remove Russian products comes after Russian forces invaded Ukraine on February 24, assaulting them by land, sea, and air. More than 500,000 refugees have fled Ukraine during Russia's ongoing invasion, the UN said Monday, February 28.

After Abbott tweeted his call for action, the Texas Restaurant Association responded, stating it's ready to help businesses as they support the economic sanctions by finding alternatives to Russian imports. Emily Williams Knight, president and CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association, told the Dallas Morning News some Texas retailers have already started replacing Russian products on their own accord.

County Line Barbecue told KXAN it's pulling its Russian vodka off the shelf. County Line Barbecue has two locations each in Austin and San Antonio and one in El Paso, as well as a restaurant in Albuquerque, N.M. Total Wine & More also posted on Monday that it has removed all Russian-made products from its shelves.

Read more from Priscilla

- Let Guadalupe River State Park woo you with its lush evergreen trails

- ACS removes over 50 cats from San Antonio home in 'deplorable' conditions

- Latest search for missing San Antonio girl Lina Khil turns up 'bittersweet ending'

Stay up to date on the latest stories from San Antonio and beyond by signing up for our newsletters here.