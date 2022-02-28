ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati: Ohio & Kentucky Governors To Meet To Discuss Plans For Brent Spence Bridge

By Don Juan Fasho
It looks like the Ohio and Kentucky governors will meet to discuss the plans on the Brent Spence Bridge.

They will discuss traffic plans and funding for the bridge.

The meeting will take place at the NKY convention center around 2 pm.

The two governors will be joined by the Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray.

In January, Gov. Beshear laid out a budget proposal that included $250 million to support major transportation infrastructure goals, including building a new bridge next to the Brent Spence Bridge. ( Fox19 )

