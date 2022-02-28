ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The END of ATMs in Australia? Thousands of cash machines are removed across the country as banks go digital

By Andrew Prentice
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

As Australian banks continue to focus on digital transactions for customers, ATMs and bank branches are disappearing across the country, according to new data.

The analysis revealed close to 460 bank branches have shut down across the nation in recent years, and dating back to 2020, approximately 3800 previously active ATMs have been removed.

NSW alone now has 140 fewer in-store banks, and almost 300 suburbs don't have a singular ATM to withdraw cash.

It is a similar story in Victoria, where 120 branches have permanently closed their doors to customers.

'Closures have a devastating impact on local communities,' Finance Sector Union national secretary Julia Angrisano said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R7Uyl_0eReu47900
As Australian banks continue to go digital, ATM's are becoming rapidly redundant, according to new data (pictured, customers using a cash machine in Sydney)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y6k7r_0eReu47900
In NSW alone, NSW now has 140 less in-store banks compared to a few years ago, and almost 300 suburbs across the state don't have a singular ATM to withdraw cash (pictured, a customer outside the Reserve Bank of Australia)

'Jobs are lost, business is impacted, and another local service disappears.'

The closures have hit hard in regional and rural areas, and for older citizens, Ms Angrisano added.

Another key factor for the branch closures and reduced ATM's is the fact that banks are bringing in a small fortune from daily digital transactions.

As Australia accelerates towards a cashless society, fees from either the customer or vender for online banking have become common place.

In a modern-day digital world, an estimated 80 per cent of Aussies prefer to bank online.

But the remaining 20 per cent, namely the disabled or those who are not digital savvy, have been left stranded.

Tellingly, CBA now has 875 bank branches nationwide - compared to 1134 in February 2020.

Their number of ATMs has reduced to just over 2000 - in 2019 there were 4118 ATM's in circulation.

Last year, ANZ head of distribution Kath Bray said bank branch closures were a sign of the times, with digital transactions now the primary focus for many.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russian central bank to give banks more cash for ATMs

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank on Friday said it was increasing the amount of cash it gives to banks to replenish ATM machines, the latest measure the regulator has taken in an effort to maintain financial stability after Russia invaded Ukraine. Demand for cash in Russia on Thursday...
ECONOMY
NBC San Diego

Peter Thiel-Backed Digital Bank N26 Plans to Be Ready for IPO by End of 2022

BARCELONA — German banking start-up N26 will be prepared for an initial public offering by the end of 2022, co-CEO Maximilian Tayenthal told CNBC. "By the end of the year, N26 will be structurally IPO-ready," Tayenthal said in an interview Monday on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress technology conference.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dependable Car in America

Many people cannot buy the car they would like to own for different reasons. But if they could, some would likely consider Kia, the most dependable car in America. (These, on the other hand, are cars Americans don’t want to buy.) The main reason people cannot buy the car they want is that auto inventory […]
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anz Bank#Atms#Online Banks#Australian#Nsw#Finance Sector Union#Digital#Aussies#Cba
FOXBusiness

Ukraine bank customers seen withdrawing cash from ATMs

The Russian invasion of Ukraine had people lining up Thursday morning to withdraw cash from ATMs. The lines developed as Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his along-anticipated military operation in Ukraine. "I’ve made the decision to conduct a special military operation," Putin said. "Our analysis has concluded that our confrontation...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Australia
marketplace.org

Why countries stockpile foreign cash

By building up its foreign reserve — a rainy day fund held in foreign cash — Russia has been preparing for some time to insulate itself from the sanctions imposed this week. When a country’s own currency loses value, foreign currency can help with all sorts of things,...
ECONOMY
WTVR-TV

Russians line up at banks, ATMs as ruble crashes amid sanctions

A run on several Russian banks is underway in the wake of harsh sanctions levied by foreign countries in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Associated Press reports that people across Russia are lining up at banks and ATMs hoping to withdraw funds as fears over the economy grow. CNBC says that Sberbank Europe, which is owned by Russia's state-run Sberbank, has experienced "significant outflows of deposits in a very short time."
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

My husband and I rent out half our duplex, and our ‘deadbeat’ tenant owes us $22,500 in back rent. How can we recoup our losses?

My husband and I invested in a duplex 23 years ago and have rented out half of it to help pay the mortgage. Our renter has not paid us a dime since September 2020. It has only been recently that we could evict her, because the coronavirus-pandemic freeze of evictions was just lifted. We are owed over $22,500 because the government refused to let us evict her for nonpayment.
HOUSE RENT
Deadline

Universal Music Group, McDonald’s, Coca-Cola & More Suspend Business In Russia

Click here to read the full article. Universal Music Group has become one of the latest media companies to suspend operations in Russia amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The music publishing giant on Tuesday said it was closing its offices in Russia, effective immediately. Meanwhile, major Western food and beverage companies Coca-Cola, McDonald’s and Starbucks are also pulling out. Music publishing giant Universal, which recently acquired Neil Diamond’s song catalog, said in a statement, “We urge an end to the violence in Ukraine as soon as possible. We are adhering to international sanctions and, along with our employees...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK's ScottishPower, Shell to invest in offshore wind infrastructure

LONDON (Reuters) - Iberdrola-owned Scottish Power and Shell said on Wednesday they will invest 75 million pounds ($99 million) in infrastructure and facilities to support the growth of the offshore wind industry in Scotland. The two companies were awarded seabed rights to develop two floating wind projects in Crown Estate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

309K+
Followers
20K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy