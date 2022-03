Colby Covington is confident that his beef with Jorge Masvidal will extend beyond this weekend. ‘Chaos’ and ‘Gamebred’ are set to square off this Saturday in the main event of UFC 272. Covington and Masvidal were friends for years, and even roommates at one point. However, they couldn’t be further apart nowadays. The two developed a feud around 2019 due to Covington allegedly not paying one of their coaches, and it has spiraled since.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO