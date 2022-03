Good luck trying to get to the bottom of why Islam Makhachev and Rafael dos Anjos didn’t fight at UFC 272 on Saturday. The opportunity certainly was there last week after news broke Monday that Rafael Fiziev was forced to withdraw from the co-main event because of COVID-19. In response, Makhachev – who’s three previous bookings with dos Anjos have been canceled for various reasons – publicly volunteered to step in on five days’ notice despite beating Bobby Green just 48 hours prior at UFC Fight Night 202.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO