SWISS has launched its new premium economy product which will be offered exclusively on its fleet of 12 Boeing 777-300ERs. So far the new product is featured on one of their triple 7s registered HB-JNH, and was launched on its flight from Zurich to Miami on February 24. The new cabin is set up in a 2-4-2 configuration and will be offered in the first three rows behind business class. The seats designed by ZIM has a modular, hardshell design, with small privacy shields on each side of the head rest. The fixed design allows for the seats to be reclined without affecting the person sitting behind you.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 11 DAYS AGO