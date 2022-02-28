ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Bronner's Partners With Enthea To Provide Psychedelic Therapy As Employee Healthcare Benefit

By Nicolas Jose Rodriguez
 8 days ago
Dr. Bronner's, the family-owned maker of one of America’s favorite soaps, has expanded its mental healthcare benefits to include Ketamine Assisted Therapy as a first step in providing access to Psychedelic Assisted Therapy to employees as a way of promoting mental health. This innovative benefit plan is administered...

#Psychedelic Therapy#Employee Benefit#Mental Health#Health Care#Healthcare System#Ketamine Assisted Therapy
