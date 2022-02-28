Ukrainian Cemetery In Dundalk Vandalized, Dozens Of Headstones Damaged

Three members of a New Jersey family have been accused of aggravated assault and child abuse for making a 13-year-old girl wear a “shock collar” when she misbehaved.The teenager, from Stratford, told police she had been forced to wear the collar when she was “bad” since she was nine years old.The collars are designed to be worn by dogs, and can deliver a painful electric shock of up to 4500 volts when activated. They have been banned in several countries for being inhumane, and are never supposed to be placed on humans.Neighbour Karen Villec told 6ABC the girl...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 HOURS AGO