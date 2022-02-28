Ukrainian Cemetery In Dundalk Vandalized, Dozens Of Headstones Damaged

DUNDALK, MD—A reward is being offered after a cemetery in Baltimore County was vandalized last week. On Wednesday afternoon, February 23, it was reported to the Baltimore County Police Department that more than fifty headstones were damaged at St. Michael’s Ukrainian Cemetery. The cemetery is located at 1301...
WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Historic headstones, including the marker of one of Waxahachie’s first settlers and founders, Emory Rogers, were vandalized at the City Cemetery on Hawkins Street. “This is by far the worst case of vandalism we have seen in the City Cemetery. Many of the markers...
Police are investigating the desecration of three neighboring cemeteries in Plymouth Township. Between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, police say several gravesites were vandalized and spraypainted with swastikas.
Waxahachie police are looking for the culprits who vandalized the historic Waxahachie City Cemetery over the weekend. Nearly 300 hundred gravestones were damaged and many of them were tipped over or broken.
A Florida mother who reported her daughter missing in 2019 has been charged with the child’s murder. Brianna Williams appeared in court on Thursday, where she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her 5-year-old daughter, Taylor Rose Williams, WOKV reported. Williams is now formally charged for her daughter’s death and could face anywhere from more than 20 years to life in a state prison.
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police are investigating an act of vandalism at a Franklin County cemetery. According to Waynesboro Police, sometime during the overnight hours Wednesday, an unknown person or persons damaged several tombstones at the Burns Hill Cemetery on the 100 block of Locust Street. The vandal or vandals...
SPRINGFIELD — More than a dozen graves were destroyed at Rose Hill Burial Park in Springfield. Tire tracks, broken headstones — families expressed their heartbreak over their loved ones’ graves being destroyed. A driver tore through several areas of the cemetery, running over graves and damaging headstones.
VINTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A headstone was stolen from Elk Cemetery in Vinton County, Ohio, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says the theft happened on or around Feb. 14. The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information about the theft of the headstone pictured above call 740-596-5242.
Three members of a New Jersey family have been accused of aggravated assault and child abuse for making a 13-year-old girl wear a “shock collar” when she misbehaved.The teenager, from Stratford, told police she had been forced to wear the collar when she was “bad” since she was nine years old.The collars are designed to be worn by dogs, and can deliver a painful electric shock of up to 4500 volts when activated. They have been banned in several countries for being inhumane, and are never supposed to be placed on humans.Neighbour Karen Villec told 6ABC the girl...
