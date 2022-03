A Salina woman was able to escape her wrecked vehicle before it became engulfed in flames Saturday morning. Mary Kay Kuhn, 60, of Salina, was northbound in the 2200 block of S. Niles Road when she lost control of her 2003 Ford Escape, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. The Escape went off the west side of the road and struck a tree. The wreck occurred at approximately 11:50 a.m. Saturday.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO