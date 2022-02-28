Applications open for Catholic school scholarships

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There will soon be more educational opportunities available to prospective Catholic school students due to a bipartisan state scholarship program that has been around since 2017.

“Empower Illinois,” a statewide education policy nonprofit and scholarship granting organization created to expand education options for low-income and working-class families, announced on Monday that two donors are sponsoring a scholarship match for 63 Catholic schools across Central and Southern Illinois.

“We are proud to offer this opportunity to more schools this year than ever before,” Anthony Holter, Empower Illinois President said.

All gifts made to eligible schools are directed toward need-based scholarships to kids from low-income and working-class families and each donation will be doubled up to $10,000.

Program donors will also earn a 75-percent state tax credit for their donation.

Donations must be made before either April 15 or when the cap donation limit is matched at a particular school.

There’s a list of local area schools one can donate to below:

Holy Cross School – Champaign

Schlarman Academy – Danville

St. Malachy – Rantoul

St. Matthew’s School – Champaign

St. Thomas School – Philo

The High School of Saint Thomas More – Champaign

Blessed Sacrament – Springfield

Christ the King – Springfield

Little Flower School – Springfield

Our Lady of Lourdes – Decatur

Sacred Heart/Griffin High School – Springfield

St. Agnes School – Springfield

St. Aloysius School – Springfield

St. Patrick Elem – Decatur

St. Patrick Grade School – Springfield

St. Teresa High School – Decatur

