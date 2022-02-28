ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Applications open for Catholic school scholarships

By Will Gerard
 8 days ago

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There will soon be more educational opportunities available to prospective Catholic school students due to a bipartisan state scholarship program that has been around since 2017.

“Empower Illinois,” a statewide education policy nonprofit and scholarship granting organization created to expand education options for low-income and working-class families, announced on Monday that two donors are sponsoring a scholarship match for 63 Catholic schools across Central and Southern Illinois.

“We are proud to offer this opportunity to more schools this year than ever before,” Anthony Holter, Empower Illinois President said.

All gifts made to eligible schools are directed toward need-based scholarships to kids from low-income and working-class families and each donation will be doubled up to $10,000.

Program donors will also earn a 75-percent state tax credit for their donation.

Donations must be made before either April 15 or when the cap donation limit is matched at a particular school.

There’s a list of local area schools one can donate to below:

  • Holy Cross School – Champaign
  • Schlarman Academy – Danville
  • St. Malachy – Rantoul
  • St. Matthew’s School – Champaign
  • St. Thomas School – Philo
  • The High School of Saint Thomas More – Champaign
  • Blessed Sacrament – Springfield
  • Christ the King – Springfield
  • Little Flower School – Springfield
  • Our Lady of Lourdes – Decatur
  • Sacred Heart/Griffin High School – Springfield
  • St. Agnes School – Springfield
  • St. Aloysius School – Springfield
  • St. Patrick Elem – Decatur
  • St. Patrick Grade School – Springfield
  • St. Teresa High School – Decatur

