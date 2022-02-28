ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn shares his view of Biden's presidency

By Sacha Pfeiffer
apr.org
 3 days ago

Two years ago almost to the day, the Joe Biden for President campaign got a lifeline. Shortly before the South Carolina primary, Biden won the endorsement of his old friend James Clyburn, a Black congressman from South Carolina. That rallied Black Democrats across the South and paved a path to the...

www.apr.org

Comments / 2

Related
POLITICO

Joe Biden has rejected another Trump request to shield a new set of White House records from the Jan. 6 committee. This time they appear to concern Mike Pence.

There's a Louie Gohmert tie here too. The specifics: In a Feb. 1 letter from White House counsel Dana Remus to the National Archives — which houses Donald Trump’s White House records — Remus indicated that a new tranche of documents sought by Jan. 6 investigators includes “communications concerning the former Vice President’s responsibilities as President of the Senate in certifying the vote of presidential electors on January 6, 2021."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
iheart.com

EXPOSED: Who’s REALLY Running the Biden Administration?

Over the past decade, some of the Left’s favorite villains have been the Koch brothers and their big spending on Republican political causes. After the 2016 election, Democrats kicked their own dark money operation into overdrive. Glenn Beck heads to the chalkboard to expose the far-left funding network that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
Washington Post

Biden’s White House Makes a Telling Mistake

President Joe Biden’s White House usually gets the nuts and bolts of the presidency right. This week, one example of getting it very wrong was in the news, and it’s worth considering what lessons it holds. The story: White House science adviser Eric Lander, who had cabinet status, resigned after Politico reported on an internal investigation that found he had bullied and mistreated staffers.A lot of things went wrong. Lander shouldn’t have been nominated to begin with; he drew bipartisan criticism before even being confirmed. Biden himself didn’t help when he publicly pledged to fire any staffer who treated a colleague disrespectfully “on the spot — no if, ands or buts.” A great sentiment, but it set an unrealistic standard that the administration wouldn’t, and shouldn’t, have lived with. Of course they would want to have a process of investigating any allegations of misconduct, but any reasonable system would fall short of Biden’s boast. In the event, the White House apparently investigated Lander’s actions and then failed to act until Politico broke the news. At least things moved rapidly once the story went public, although even then Lander was allowed to resign, rather than be fired. All in all, the episode was hardly the administration’s brightest moment.The lesson, however, is the opposite of what you might think. It’s evidence in favor of, rather than against, the idea that the government does too much vetting for administration posts. Yes, a bad pick does some damage. In this case? Presumably Lander wasn’t very good at his job while he had it, which has costs, and so does the need to fill another vacancy this quickly. But intrusive vetting has real costs as well. A lot of people simply aren’t willing to go through the trouble of disclosing all the information needed for Senate confirmation. Especially people with complicated finances or a checkered life history. Yes, for some highly sensitive positions, a thorough vetting is probably a good idea. But most of the hundreds of administration posts that require confirmation (and the even more numerous positions that don’t) aren’t really that sensitive.So intense vetting reduces the candidate pool, and increases the resources need to fill each position — including calendar time, which is a fixed and limited resource for any presidency.Yes, reduced background checks would mean more mistakes. More nominees would run into trouble in their confirmation hearings. More would have some embarrassing past episode revealed after taking office, and perhaps need to resign. More might misbehave in various ways. Those are real costs. But as the Lander situation shows, the costs in most cases just wouldn’t be all that high. And one key cost — dealing with the subsequent vacancy after a failed nomination or a fired official — would be a lot lower if nominating people was easier.The truth is that presidents, their staffs and senators (who are a big part of the problem, since they insist on extensive disclosure) are all being overly risk-averse. It’s understandable; no one wants to be the one who failed to disqualify the bully from office. But in doing so, they’re massively overstating one set of risks, and undervaluing the damage done in trying to avoid those risks. And by the way? It doesn’t even work all that well. As Lander has quite painfully demonstrated.For weekend reading, here are some of the best items from political scientists this week:Matt Grossmann talks with Christopher Claassen and Sara Wallace Goodman about public opinion and democracy.Nadia E. Brown, Christopher J. Clark and Anna Mitchell Mahoney at the Monkey Cage on women’s caucuses.Michael Tesler on why Republicans are so upset with Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.Dave Karpf on the Republicans.Elaine Kamarck on former President Donald Trump and the Republicans.Steven Taylor on former Vice President Mike Pence.And Matthew Shugart on the elections in Costa Rica.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Sacha Pfeiffer
Person
Jim Clyburn
NBC News

Democrats to Biden: Time to make changes at the White House

WASHINGTON — There’s a growing sense among Democrats that it’s time for a change of course at the White House — whether that means new strategy or new staffers. On the political front, President Joe Biden’s numbers aren’t getting better, his message isn’t resonating, and his party’s midterm prospects are bleak. On policy, his Build Back Better plan is dead, Covid is alive, and inflation is rising.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time For Us#Black Democrats#Npr
WCBD Count on 2

Sen. Graham reacts to Joe Biden’s pick for Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – U.S. Senator Lindsay Graham is speaking out about President Joe Biden’s pick for Supreme Court. Sources told the Associated Press on Friday that Biden will tap federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, replacing Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, who is retiring at the end of the term this summer. That news was […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene wildly claims Biden is being blackmailed by Russia in conspiracy-laden SOTU response

Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed that Joe Biden is being blackmailed by Russia over son his Hunter Biden’s laptop in a conspiracy-laden response to his State of the Union speech.The far-right US representative’s comments come soon after she heckled the president during his address along with her Republican colleague Lauren Boebert.“The president of the United States is totally compromised because every world leader has contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop and much more to blackmail him,” Ms Taylor Greene said in a video following the speech Tuesday night. Ms Taylor Greene also said it was “no wonder America is weak” and...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Fox News

Dem strategist who backed Biden in 2020 says he 'deserves a primary challenger' in 2024

Democratic strategist Michael Starr Hopkins is calling for President Biden to face a primary challenge ahead of the 2024 election. Hopkins began his column by using Biden's words against him when the president said "I view myself as a bridge, not as anything else" on the campaign trail in 2020 and cited a recent poll showing over half of Democratic-leaning voters want to see another candidate at the top of the ticket, despite various accomplishments like the passing of COVID relief and the infrastructure bill.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy