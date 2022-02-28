ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
31 Gift Ideas the Nurse in Your Life Is Sure to Appreciate

By Hannah Jones
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese last two years have been tough on all of us, but arguably none so much as nurses. Every day takes a toll on them, so it's never been more important to show nurses just how much we appreciate them. Whether...

Taste Of Home

32 Easter Gift Ideas for Kids of All Ages

Toddlers, big kids, preteens—you name it! We've got you covered with the best Easter gift ideas for kids of any age. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
NEWS10 ABC

Does your child love L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls? Get them these 20 perfect gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gifts for kids who love L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls are best?. L.O.L. Surprise! dolls can be found in just about any store that sells toys. L.O.L. stands for “Lil Outrageous Littles,” and they’re considered a surprise because they come wrapped in opaque paper, so you never know exactly which doll is inside.
countryliving.com

20 Best Baptism Gift Ideas to Treasure Forever

A baby's baptism is a very special day for both the newborn and the parents, and it deserves to be commemorated as such. After all, it only comes around once in everyone's lifetime—so you don't want to let it go by without any recognition! Here, we're going to help you celebrate the significant moment with our list of the best baptism gifts around. These hand-curated picks are both adorable and practical, and many even feature religious themes (think: a children's bible and framed "christening print"). In fact, because of those Christian elements, all of the presents on our list double beautifully as Easter gifts for kids.
MassLive.com

Useful gifts your coworkers want for Employee Appreciation Day

National Employee Appreciation Day is Friday, March 4. Now is the time to tell your colleagues how much they matter to you. No matter your field of work, it’s nice to show appreciation for your coworkers and teammates. A little goes a long way, whether it is a new pen and paper set or a new coffee mug.
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
BHG

8 Bathroom Items You Need to Get Rid of ASAP

Bathrooms are the center of busy morning routines, nightly regimens, and a variety of basic needs throughout the day. With all this activity comes clutter, and in a typically small room like the bathroom, you can't afford to waste space on items you don't need. Some of the most common culprits of bathroom clutter, such as expired medications and cosmetics, can even pose a hazard to your health.
countryliving.com

This Tiny Texas Town is Beloved for Antiquing. But That's Not the Only Reason to Visit.

Situated roughly halfway between Austin and Houston, it’s fair to say that the teeny, tiny Texas town of Round Top—just one square mile!—has perhaps an outsize reputation. First incorporated in 1870, the village was named for a circular tower atop the postmaster’s house. Though the population tally officially hovers just under 90 most of the year, it swells to nearly 100,000 during thrice-yearly antiques fairs that are known to attract the country’s top interior design talent.
People

Even Shoppers Who Hate Cleaning Say This Spray Mop 'Makes Life Easy' — and It's 46% Off at Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Mopping the floor is about to get a whole lot simpler. Rather than relying on a traditional mop and bucket — with gallons of water sloshing all over the place — a spray mop is undeniably the way to go. Consider the O-Cedar ProMist Max Microfiber Spray Mop, the best-seller at Amazon that is currently 46 percent off.
countryliving.com

'Home Town' Star Erin Napier Introduced a New Family Member with an Emotional Instagram Post

The loss of a pet is heartbreaking, and it can be particularly difficult for the youngest members of the family. And that seems to be the case in the Napier house. Erin Napier is a successful television star, small town advocate, and author, but her posts about real life and motherhood are what endear her to her fans. Erin and Ben announced in July that their sweet 12-year-old dog Baker had died. Erin shared that their daughter Helen, now 4 years old, would particularly miss their family pet. Seven months later, it looks like Helen is still struggling with the loss.
goodhousekeeping.com

The best door furniture for your home

A front door says a lot about a house. As the entrance to your home and your safe haven, the front door marks the passage between the outside world and your inside space. We often focus on design inside our homes, but what about the outside? We may focus on our gardens as relaxing spaces, but what about our front gardens, pathways and our front doors?
Taste Of Home

What’s a Bottle Tree—and How Do I Make One?

Plastic gnomes and flamingos aside, the most perplexing objects I’ve seen sprouting from gardens are glass bottles. This upcycled specimen—a series of colorful, empty vessels branching out from a central trunk—is a bottle tree, and it’s as much a Southern tradition as pecan pie. But its origins reach back centuries and across continents.
marthastewart.com

How to Fold or Arrange a Throw Blanket on Your Couch

Whether decorative or functional, a throw blanket, when placed properly on a couch, can transform a room. "These pieces don't only provide warmth and coziness—they add pops of color and extra dimension," says Joshua Smith, interior designer and founder of Joshua Smith, Inc. If you want to bring new energy into your living room, keep reading: Learn how to expertly fold and style throw blankets on your sofa with some advice from the experts.
The Independent

Personal trainer, 29, died after making caffeine drink equivalent to 200 cups of coffee

A father died after accidentally downing caffeine powder as strong as 200 cups of coffee, an inquest heard.Personal trainer Thomas Mansfield, 29, ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home.But he accidentally made a mixture containing seven times the recommended dose before he “necked” it.His heartbroken widow Suzannah said her “really healthy” husband then began “clutching his chest” on the sofa.An inquest heard Mr Mansfield, of Colwyn Bay, North Wales, had ordered the powder from supplement company Blackburn Distributions.The recommended serving of the powder is 60mg to 300mg twice a day – but...
The Daily South

This Coffee and Tea Countertop Organizer From The Pioneer Woman's Collection Is Too Cute

Waking up with enough natural energy to launch into a full day isn't the easiest feat. There are steps that need to be completed before running out of the house with a to-do list in hand and a bright look in your eye. The morning routine might include taking a hot shower, or perhaps plunging your face into a bowl of ice water. For most people, this treasured time also calls for caffeine—typically in the form of coffee or tea.
countryliving.com

10 house rules that will dramatically cut cleaning time

When it's time for the big weekly clean, you may find yourself baffled as to how the house got quite so messy. While some mess is unavoidable, there are things you can do to dramatically cut your cleaning time if you get the whole household involved. Here are 10 house...
