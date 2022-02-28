This Month In Black Love: Weddings, Engagements And Other Sweet Moments That Made February Memorable
By Elizabeth Ayoola
Essence
8 days ago
And don't forget one major baby announcement! Before the month ends, we had to do a recap and highlight some of our favorite Black love moments of February. February is a special month characterized by double blessings–we get to celebrate Black culture and love at the same time. This month was...
Atlanta, GA – It took years for Da Brat to open up about her sexuality, but she couldn’t have done it without the support of her partner Judy Dupart. In an August 2021 interview with HipHopDX, Da Brat explained how Dupart wound up outing her on Instagram. “She...
It’s been long said that the Love & Hip Hop franchise was less about strong relationships and budding music careers and more about drama. From love triangles to vicious fights, the show definitely has its fair share of crazy moments. However, amidst the drama, some beautiful love stories have played out on the series, including that of Jessica Dime and Shawne Williams.
In case you missed yesterdays happy/joyful news, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens are engaged!!!!!!!!. Simone announced the news on Instagram along with a ton of beautiful pics, writing, “THE EASIEST YES. I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🤎 @jowens_3.”
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones just shared a hilariously awkward 'who wore it best' moment on Instagram. Jones, 35, started the clip posted to Diggs' account on Wednesday by saying, "Hey guys, you've been asking me to show you the outfit that Taye got for me from CVS." "I paired...
Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
Chris Brown's alleged third baby mama, Diamond, is finally showing off the singer's rumored infant child's face. Diamond gave birth to her daughter, Lovely Symphani Brown, on January 7 — ironically, the mom's last name is also Brown. On the baby's one-month birthday, she decided to show fans the whole package.
A Black woman is now a majority owner of a new multi-million dollar Film/Television studio in Atlanta, The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports. Tammy Williams has over 25 years of experience in the Film/Television industry. She has written and produced a plethora of projects such as films, biographies, documentaries, entertainment, and network news, according to her biography on IMDB.
Click here to read the full article. Hollywood “it” couple Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan always find the cutest ways to show their love for one another. Last Valentine’s Day, Jordan rented out an entire aquarium for Harvey, who he affectionately calls “Turtle,” and gifted her a stuffed turtle of her own along with a turtle-themed diamond bracelet.
So, naturally, this Valentine’s Day, Harvey had to one-up her romantic boyfriend by surprising him in the most abstract way one could imagine. Known for his love of video games, the Journal for Jordan actor was playing Call of Duty: Warzone when he approached...
In a recent interview with The Art of Dialgoue, Gene Deal opened up about his experiences working as a bodyguard for Sean "Diddy" Combs. The ex-bodyguard recalled the events he witnessed during the East Coast vs. West Coast feuds in the late 90s, and detailed an "incident" between Diddy and Tupac's then-fiancee, and the daughter of Quincy Jones, Kidada Jones.
ICYMI, U.S. gymnastic superstar Simone Biles spent her Valentine's Day in one of the most romantic ways possible — celebrating her new engagement! While those who haven't been keeping up with Simone's personal life might be surprised to know she's seeing someone (who is not Zac Efron), the professional athlete said yes to boyfriend Jonathan Owens on the Day of Love.
Nick Cannon is explaining the meaning behind his new song ‘Alone,’ which was rumored to be about getting back with Mariah Carey. The singer opened up about his previous relationship with his ex-wife on the last episode of his TV show, revealing that his goal was not to get back together with the iconic artist.
Tracee Ellis Ross is opening up about her friendship with Michelle Obama, revealing that she refuses to call the former First Lady by her first name.The 49-year-old actress talked with Jimmy Fallon about her experience filming the eight and final season of ‘Black-ish,’ which includes a special cameo...
February has been pretty good to Odell Beckham Jr. He won his first Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, and although he also got hurt during the game, the good news has kept coming. The NFL star recently announced that he and girlfriend Lauren Wood had welcomed their first child together. He announced the news on Instagram Wednesday, saying that their daughter had arrived on Feb. 17.
Cardi B clapped back at haters who maliciously trolled her daughter Kulture’s Instagram account. Cardi B is not having it when it comes to her daughter Kulture. The 29-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to social media on Feb. 7 to clap back at trolls who had some very nasty things to say on the three-year-old’s Instagram page.
Tim Leissner, the husband of Kimora Lee Simmons, is being accused of being married to two women at the same time. The bombshell claim came out during a recent trial in connection to an alleged multi-billion-dollar embezzlement scheme. But that is not all, because Leissner was accused of being married to two different women not once, but at two different times throughout his life, which if true would make him a “double bigamist.”
Jennifer Lopez's twins celebrated their 14th birthday on a pretty special day. The teenagers turned 14 on Tuesday (aka 2/22/22), and the singer showered them with love in a sweet montage video that she posted to her Instagram page. In the short clip, the 52-year-old shared photos and video footage...
Fans are convinced that actor Taye Diggs and Love And Hip Hop star Apryl Jones are dating! Last Tuesday (Feb. 15), the stars fueled relationship buzz when they made a red carpet debut at the private movie screening of "Incarnation". Jones recently posted the red carpet moment on Instagram, along...
Kandi Burruss’ eldest daughter, Riley Burruss, is sharing one of her favorite photos of her little brother and sister, Ace and Blaze Tucker. The Real Housewives of Atlanta daughter recently captured the sweetest moment between her younger siblings on Instagram. On February 9, Riley took to her Instagram Stories...
She’s more than just a real hot girl. Megan Thee Stallion is taking her act from arena stages to the big screen as she makes her film debut in the raunchy musical comedy “F- -king Identical Twins.”. The project also stars Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”), two-time Emmy-winner...
Comments / 0