ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

This Month In Black Love: Weddings, Engagements And Other Sweet Moments That Made February Memorable

By Elizabeth Ayoola
Essence
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd don't forget one major baby announcement! Before the month ends, we had to do a recap and highlight some of our favorite Black love moments of February. February is a special month characterized by double blessings–we get to celebrate Black culture and love at the same time. This month was...

www.essence.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

With a Baby on the Way, Is 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Alum Jessica Dime Married?

It’s been long said that the Love & Hip Hop franchise was less about strong relationships and budding music careers and more about drama. From love triangles to vicious fights, the show definitely has its fair share of crazy moments. However, amidst the drama, some beautiful love stories have played out on the series, including that of Jessica Dime and Shawne Williams.
Cosmopolitan

All the Details on Simone Biles’ Super-Special Engagement Ring

In case you missed yesterdays happy/joyful news, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens are engaged!!!!!!!!. Simone announced the news on Instagram along with a ton of beautiful pics, writing, “THE EASIEST YES. I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🤎 @jowens_3.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Campbell
Person
Eva Marcille
Person
Da Brat
Person
Rihanna
Person
Apryl Jones
Person
Porsha Williams
Person
Taye Diggs
Person
Lori Harvey
Person
Niecy Nash
Person
Simone Biles
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
Black Enterprise

Move Over Tyler Perry! A Black Woman Will Own A $135 Multi-Million Dollar Production Studio In Atlanta

A Black woman is now a majority owner of a new multi-million dollar Film/Television studio in Atlanta, The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports. Tammy Williams has over 25 years of experience in the Film/Television industry. She has written and produced a plethora of projects such as films, biographies, documentaries, entertainment, and network news, according to her biography on IMDB.
Vibe

Lori Harvey Surprised Michael B. Jordan For Valentine’s Day In The Most Creative Way

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood “it” couple Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan always find the cutest ways to show their love for one another. Last Valentine’s Day, Jordan rented out an entire aquarium for Harvey, who he affectionately calls “Turtle,” and gifted her a stuffed turtle of her own along with a turtle-themed diamond bracelet. So, naturally, this Valentine’s Day, Harvey had to one-up her romantic boyfriend by surprising him in the most abstract way one could imagine. Known for his love of video games, the Journal for Jordan actor was playing Call of Duty: Warzone when he approached...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Engagements#Love Lives#Essence#Instagram A#Loriharvey#Nugget
hotnewhiphop.com

Tupac's Fiance Kidada Jones Almost Drank Diddy's Urine Says Former Security Guard

In a recent interview with The Art of Dialgoue, Gene Deal opened up about his experiences working as a bodyguard for Sean "Diddy" Combs. The ex-bodyguard recalled the events he witnessed during the East Coast vs. West Coast feuds in the late 90s, and detailed an "incident" between Diddy and Tupac's then-fiancee, and the daughter of Quincy Jones, Kidada Jones.
Distractify

Simone Biles Shares a Stunning Video of Her 8-Carat Engagement Ring on Instagram

ICYMI, U.S. gymnastic superstar Simone Biles spent her Valentine's Day in one of the most romantic ways possible — celebrating her new engagement! While those who haven't been keeping up with Simone's personal life might be surprised to know she's seeing someone (who is not Zac Efron), the professional athlete said yes to boyfriend Jonathan Owens on the Day of Love.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

Odell Beckham Jr. and Girlfriend Lauren Wood Have Welcomed Their First Child

February has been pretty good to Odell Beckham Jr. He won his first Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, and although he also got hurt during the game, the good news has kept coming. The NFL star recently announced that he and girlfriend Lauren Wood had welcomed their first child together. He announced the news on Instagram Wednesday, saying that their daughter had arrived on Feb. 17.
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Claps Back At Trolls For Leaving Hateful Comments On Daughter Kulture’s Instagram

Cardi B clapped back at haters who maliciously trolled her daughter Kulture’s Instagram account. Cardi B is not having it when it comes to her daughter Kulture. The 29-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to social media on Feb. 7 to clap back at trolls who had some very nasty things to say on the three-year-old’s Instagram page.
Radar Online.com

Kimora Lee Simmons' Husband Tim Leissner Accused Of Being Married To Two Women At Once, During Different Times

Tim Leissner, the husband of Kimora Lee Simmons, is being accused of being married to two women at the same time. The bombshell claim came out during a recent trial in connection to an alleged multi-billion-dollar embezzlement scheme. But that is not all, because Leissner was accused of being married to two different women not once, but at two different times throughout his life, which if true would make him a “double bigamist.”
TODAY.com

J. Lo's twins are 14! See her touching birthday post for Max and Emme

Jennifer Lopez's twins celebrated their 14th birthday on a pretty special day. The teenagers turned 14 on Tuesday (aka 2/22/22), and the singer showered them with love in a sweet montage video that she posted to her Instagram page. In the short clip, the 52-year-old shared photos and video footage...
BET

Taye Diggs And Apryl Jones: See Why Fans Are Convinced The Pair Are A Couple!

Fans are convinced that actor Taye Diggs and Love And Hip Hop star Apryl Jones are dating! Last Tuesday (Feb. 15), the stars fueled relationship buzz when they made a red carpet debut at the private movie screening of "Incarnation". Jones recently posted the red carpet moment on Instagram, along...
bravotv.com

Riley Burruss Shared the Most Precious Photo of Siblings Ace and Blaze

Kandi Burruss’ eldest daughter, Riley Burruss, is sharing one of her favorite photos of her little brother and sister, Ace and Blaze Tucker. The Real Housewives of Atlanta daughter recently captured the sweetest moment between her younger siblings on Instagram. On February 9, Riley took to her Instagram Stories...
Page Six

Megan Thee Stallion to make ‘F–king’ R-rated film debut

She’s more than just a real hot girl. Megan Thee Stallion is taking her act from arena stages to the big screen as she makes her film debut in the raunchy musical comedy “F- -king Identical Twins.”. The project also stars Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”), two-time Emmy-winner...

Comments / 0

Community Policy