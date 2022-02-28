ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Rayonier Advanced Materials grants CEO inducement awards

By Khyathi Dalal
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) granted an award of Leveraged Performance Units with target value...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Moderna to open enterprise solutions hub in Atlanta

The company will also hire 150 to 200 new employees over two years. It will start its Atlanta operations in Q2. Moderna already has an international enterprise solutions hub in Poland, which opened there last year. The company also expects to have commercial subsidiaries in 21 countries globally this year.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Rayonier Adv Materials: Q4 Earnings Insights

Rayonier Adv Materials (NYSE:RYAM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Rayonier Adv Materials missed estimated earnings by 270.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $134.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Oncternal Therapeutics reports inducement grants

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) granted Susette Gorak, Senior Manager, Regulatory Affairs, an option to buy 12.5K common shares. The award was made on March 1, under Oncternal’s 2021 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan. The option has a 10-year term and an exercise price equal to the closing price of Oncternal’s...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

SciSparc partners with Clearmind to develop psychedelic therapies

SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) said it had collaborated with Clearmind Medicine (OTCPK:CMNDF) to explore the development of psychedelic-based therapies. The companies, which have begun the collaboration with a joint pre-clinical study, said the psychedelic-centric drug candidates will target mental health-related diseases. According to the Market Digits, the psychedelics sector could be worth...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Value#Common Stock#Ryam
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Dynavax Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX) today reported that it has granted nonstatutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 33,250 shares of Dynavax common stock and restricted stock units (RSUs) covering an aggregate of 48,250 shares of Dynavax common stock as inducements to 1 newly-hired employee in connection with commencement of employment with the Company.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Aziyo Biologics (AZYO) Investor Presentation - Slideshow

The following slide deck was published by Aziyo Biologics, Inc. in conjunction with this event. Seeking Alpha's transcripts team is responsible for the development of all of our transcript-related projects. We currently publish thousands of quarterly earnings calls per quarter on our site and are continuing to grow and expand our coverage. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers new transcript-related developments. Thanks, SA Transcripts Team.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Akari Therapeutics slips on $9M equity offering

Akari Therapeutics (AKTX -7.0%) has slipped after the biopharmaceutical company announced a $9M equity offering. The company entered into definitive agreements with certain institutional investors, accredited investors and its Chairman Ray Prudo to offer ~7.5M American Depository Shares (ADSs) at $1.20/ADS. For each ADS purchased by investors, the investors will...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
Seeking Alpha

Oscar Health slips as chief operating officer resigns

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) is trading ~4% lower in the post-market Tuesday after the health insurer announced the resignation of Meghan Joyce as Chief Operating Officer of the company and Executive Vice President of its +Oscar Platform effective Apr. 10. Ms. Joyce informed the company of her departure on Mar. 07...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

PhaseBio completes campaign for commercial-scale manufacturing runs for bentracimab

PhaseBio Pharma (NASDAQ:PHAS) completed a campaign of commercial scale runs required for validating the manufacturing process for its lead drug candidate bentracimab. The company said the Process Performance Qualification (PPQ) campaign consisted of multiple commercial scale runs required for validating the bentracimab manufacturing process and showing batch-to-batch manufacturing consistency, at commercial scale.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Global Medical REIT: A Breakdown Of My Favorite Healthcare REIT

Shares of GMRE have sold off well over 10% to start the year. Global Medical REIT (GMRE) is a small cap healthcare REIT focused on medical office buildings in secondary markets. The company's real estate portfolio is weighted towards the southeastern US, with Texas and Florida making up almost a third of ABR. Shares have sold off to start 2022 and are now selling at a reasonable valuation of 16.8x price/FFO. Throw in a 5.2% dividend, and I think investors are likely to see double-digit returns over the next couple years.
REAL ESTATE
Seeking Alpha

AN2 Therapeutics Files For U.S. IPO

AN2 Therapeutics has filed to raise capital via an IPO. AN2 Therapeutics (ANTX) has filed to raise an undisclosed amount in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement. The company is developing treatment candidates for chronic non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease. ANTX is preparing to enter Phase...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Clinton buys Clover Health shares ending four-day selloff

The shares of health insurer Clover Health Investments (CLOV +24.3%) have ended a four-day skid on Monday after its board member Chelsea Clinton bought 100,000 company shares. Ms. Clinton, who is the daughter of the former U.S. President Bill Clinton, and former Presidential candidate Hilary Clinton, made the transaction last Thursday, a filing submitted with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) indicates.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Merck & Co (MRK) Investor Presentation - Slideshow

The following slide deck was published by Merck & Co., Inc. in conjunction with this event. Seeking Alpha's transcripts team is responsible for the development of all of our transcript-related projects. We currently publish thousands of quarterly earnings calls per quarter on our site and are continuing to grow and expand our coverage. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers new transcript-related developments. Thanks, SA Transcripts Team.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
412K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy