ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Surgery Partners Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 beats by $0.04, revenue of $610.2M misses by $10.72M

By Shweta Agarwal
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Surgery Partners press release (NASDAQ:SGRY): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 beats by $0.04. Revenue of $610.2M...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

SM Energy GAAP EPS of $3.43 beats by $2.71, revenue of $854.96M beats by $259.73M

Revenue of $854.96M (+166.9% Y/Y) beats by $259.73M. I think the oil percentage falling spooked the market, my guess. Wish they'd give an estimate of EBITDAX for 2022 at current spot prices and hedges. IE what is FCF. Estimate on here said $900m for 2022, prices have moved up a bit in oil at least. 25 mm b oil per year and another $10 would mean over $1.1B in fcf? End of year EV was about $5.3B at $30 per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Green Thumb closes 2021 with over 60% growth and fivefold rise in net income

Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) is trading higher in the pre-market Tuesday after U.S. multi-state operator beat Wall Street forecasts with its Q4 2021 financials. Revenue for the quarter rose ~37% YoY to $243.6M expanding the full-year revenue by ~61% to $893.6M. The company attributed the topline growth mainly to the expansion of its Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail businesses, particularly in Illinois and Pennsylvania.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaap#Surgery Partners#Sgry#Y Y#Ebitda
Seeking Alpha

Asana Stock Forecast: Can It Recover To $75 Levels?

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) is one of the crashing tech stocks which have quickly seen their multiples compress amidst fears of rising interest rates. It is arguable that the stock could have fallen even further if it was not supported by the sizable insider buying by CEO Moskovitz. The company remains unprofitable but is growing rapidly and is capitalizing on traction with larger customers. I rate shares a buy but note that investors may wish to wait until after earnings before initiating a position.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Dundee Precious Metals Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.27, revenue of C$166.4M

Dundee Precious Metals press release (OTCPK:DPMLF): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.27. Revenue of C$166.4M (+9.6% Y/Y). 2022 to 2024 Outlook: Over the next three years, gold production is expected to average approximately 270,000 ounces per year based on current mine plans. Gold production is expected to be between 250,000 and 290,000 ounces in 2022, between 265,000 and 310,000 ounces in 2023, and between 230,000 and 265,000 ounces in 2024.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

workiva Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.09, revenue of $120.78M beats by $3.68M

Workiva press release (NYSE:WK): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.09. Revenue of $120.78M (+28.7% Y/Y) beats by $3.68M. Q1 outlook: Total revenue between $127M and $128M vs. consensus of $125.75M; Non-GAAP net loss per share of between -$0.16 and -$0.14 based on approximately 52.6M weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding vs. consensus of -$0.06.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Editas Medicine GAAP EPS of -$0.61 beats by $0.13, revenue of $12.47M

Revenue of $12.47M (+9.4% Y/Y). Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of December 31, 2021, were $619.9 million, compared to $657.0 million as of September 30, 2021, and $511.8 million as of December 31, 2020. The Company expects that its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities will enable it to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditures through 2023.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Cerus GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.03, revenue of $39.87M in-line

Revenue of $39.87M (+41.4% Y/Y) in-line. Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $129.4 million at December 31, 2021. 30 years in business and still cannot make a profit. 30 years in business and still no sales in Asia. 30 years in business and the stock price is stuck <$5. 30 years in business…….Get the picture ? This management has had the world’s slowest ramp up. Well at least the non-cash compensation for everyone within Cerus has gone up so they are happy.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.10, revenue of $509.7M beats by $8.16M

NexTier Oilfield Solutions press release (NYSE:NEX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.10. Revenue of $509.7M (+137.0% Y/Y) beats by $8.16M. For the first quarter of 2022, NexTier expects to operate an average of 31 deployed frac fleets and intends to deploy one additional upgraded Tier IV Dual Fuel frac fleet by the end of the first quarter, exiting the quarter with 32 deployed frac fleets.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy