Pittsburgh-based UPMC ended 2021 with strong operating results thanks to revenue gains in its hospital and insurance divisions, according to documents released Feb. 28. The integrated delivery system with 40 hospitals saw its revenue hit $24.4 billion in 2021, a 5.5 percent increase from 2020. The revenue from UPMC's hospital segment increased to $10 billion in 2021, up from $9.2 billion recorded in 2020. UPMC's Insurance Services Division also saw its revenue grow from $11.4 billion in 2020 to $12.1 billion in 2021.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO