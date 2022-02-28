ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

NHL condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine, 'urges a peaceful resolution as quickly as possible'

By KRISTEN SHILTON AND GREG WYSHYNSKI
ABC News
 3 days ago

The NHL is taking a stand against Russia and its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. In a news release Monday, the league outlined measures it has put in place as a reprimand for Russia's actions. "The National Hockey League condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine and urges a peaceful resolution as...

Wayne Gretzky
Vladimir Putin
Alexander Ovechkin
#Nhl#Ukraine#Russian#Yandex Plus#League#Iihf
Ice Hockey
National Hockey League
Twitter
Hockey
Russia
Sports
